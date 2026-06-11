Israel Folau Expresses Support For Kane Evans After The Former NRL Player Comes Out As Gay

National News News
Patrick Lenton
June 11, 2026
Israel Folau Expresses Support For Kane Evans After The Former NRL Player Comes Out As Gay
Image: Israel Folau and Kane Evans. Credit Wikipedia

In unexpected news, former NRL player Israel Folau has shown support on social media for former NRL player Kane Evans after Evans came out as gay during an interview on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy.

Evans has been flooded with praise for his brave stance, including former NRL player and out gay man Ian Roberts,  NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo, Andrew Johns, and Magda Szubanski.

“To come out and tell the world, especially the rugby league world, it’s incredibly strong,” Johns told Channel Nine. “There’s going to be so much love for him in the rugby league — he’s going to save a lot of lives.”

Evans recently posted on Instagram: “No weapon formed against me shall prosper. I love and accept who I am. Thank you God. Sa liu o koya.”

One of the respondents was Folau, who surprisingly posted two love heart emojis. It’s not much, but it doesn’t match with Folau’s previous high-profile homophobia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kane Evans (@kevansthemandem)


Israel Folau is an Australian professional rugby union player and former rugby league and Australian rules football athlete, known as one of the few elite sportspeople to compete at the top level across three football codes, and also for multiple scandals relating to clashes between his faith and homophobic statements.

Folau has a long history of anti-gay statements, which eventually led to him being sacked by Rugby Australia,  following an Instagram post in which he proclaimed hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters”.

Rugby Australia made a statement at the time, saying: “Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport. We want to make it clear that he does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts.

“Israel has failed to understand that the expectation of him as a Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs employee is that he cannot share material on social media that condemns, vilifies or discriminates against people on the basis of their sexuality.”

It was the second time the NSW Waratahs player had used social media as a platform to disseminate homophobic sentiments, following a series of posts last year, including one which stated that God’s plan for gay people was “HELL… Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”


Folau, who spoke out against same-sex marriage after the Wallabies expressed support for the Yes campaign in 2017, previously said he was prepared to walk away from rugby if the situation became untenable due to his Christian beliefs.

This comes after he was, weirdly, on the cover of a 2014 edition of Star Observer, later blocking our publication on all social media.

Folau’s latest post comes at a time when he is attempting to return to the NRL.

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