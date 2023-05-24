Israel Folau Selected For World XV Team, Rainbow Flag Set To Fly At London Stadium

Controversial Australian Rugby player Israel Folau has been selected for the World XV team that will take on the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium in south west London on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The decision to select Folau, who currently represents the Tonga national team, has sparked a backlash, with Rugby Football Union saying they will fly the Progress Pride flag above Twickenham during the game. The International Gay Rugby said they will gift rainbow laces to every player during the game.

In 2019, Rugby Australia sacked Folau, following his anti-gay posts on social media. Folau posted on Instagram that “hell awaits” “sinners” including “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators” and that they should “repent”.

Some People Will Be Hurt, Says Coach

Two years later, he justified his comments at a press conference held by billionaire and former politician Clive Palmer to announce that Folau was joining the Gold Coast team Southport Tigers.

“I’ll tell you what I do stand for. As a Christian I stand by the Bible and what the Bible says. Every written word that is written in that book, I stand by that… I believe what the Bible says and it is clear. I didn’t write the Bible. That is God’s written word and I believe that wholeheartedly,” Folau said.

Steve Hansen, coach for the World XV team, acknowledged that some people will be “hurt” by the decision to select Folau. He claimed that he did not share Folau’s beliefs.

Rainbow Laces For Players

In a statement, the International Gay Rugby said they were “dismayed” to learn of Folau’s selection.

“Folau’s unrepentant stances towards the civil and human rights of LGBTQ+ people reek of homophobia and transphobia, and it is greatly concerning that such a person is included in a game with the profile of the one that will be played at Twickenham,” said IGR.

“IGR welcomes the Rugby Football Union’s show of support for the LGBTQ+ community at the Barbarians and World XV game by flying the Pride flag on top of Twickenham for the game and Pride month. Every player will be gifted rainbow laces to wear during the game by the IGR.”

IGR said it “cautiously welcomed” welcomed the Rugby Football Union’s commitment to a review of the gender policy.

“With Pride month just around the corner, it is important to acknowledge the continued discrimination and exclusion in all walks of life, sport included, that people from the LGBTQ+ (community) face. We welcome the commitment from the FU to work to rebuild trust with the LGBTQ+ community, and we will hold them to this promise,” added IGR.