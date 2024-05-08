Pony Club Gym Fundraiser

Sadly, like so many queer small businesses, beloved northside gym and community hub Pony Club Gym are facing financial challenges that place their important community-supporting work at risk. Not only do Pony Club Gym provide a safe, inclusive space, but they provide free and discounted memberships (to the value of a whopping ~$56K!) to those in our community doing it tough. Support them by grabbing a voucher or some merch, shouting them a Ko-fi, signing up for a ‘Friends of Pony Club Gym’ membership (weekly $5 or $10 donations) or come along to their fabulous fundraiser and bid on a silent auction, buy merch, boogie to the music of DJ Hiphophoe, DJ Luqman and DJ Matab, get aflash tattoo by La Vanesso and enjoy the launch of new food truck Flastini!

When: May 25, 2024, 4.30 – 11pm

Where: Pony Club Gym, 488 High Street, Preston

Tickets: Free!

Accessibility: Pony Club Gym is wheelchair accessible.