ABC Presenter Joe O’Brien Sets Gay Twitter Ablaze with Shirtless Pics

While viewers are accustomed to seeing him in tailored suits delivering the news, this new image offers a tantalising glimpse of the man underneath the suit, leaving many fans—especially in the gay community—eager for more.
Joe O’Brien appearing in Backroads
The unexpected photo shows O’Brien emerging from a river during a trip for his show Backroads.
“Great to be on the road for Backroads again meeting terrific people in regional Australia,” he captioned the post.
This sizzling snapshot has X (Twitter) users in a frenzy.
One admirer exclaimed, “My mum is gonna love this pic,” while another confessed,
“I most definitely didn’t just zoom in…”
O’Brien, who is 56 years old, has a history of surprising his audience.
He once revealed that he was a backup dancer for Dannii Minogue at the 1999 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
