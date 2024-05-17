Sam Elkin in Conversation: Detachable Penis: A Queer Legal Saga.

Tamuz Ellazam
May 17, 2024
Sam Elkin in Conversation: Detachable Penis: A Queer Legal Saga.
Image: Image: Supplied

In honour of IDAHOBIT week, join Sam Elkin in conversation about his new book Detachable Penis: A Queer Legal Saga, detailing Sam’s transition and work as a LGBTIQ outreach lawyer. Beginning in the wake of the 2017 plebiscite into marriage equality, Detachable Penis delves into rising conservatism against trans inclusion in sport and healthcare, the legal battles towards birth certificate reform and more. If you’re not able to make the event, Sam will be also speaking  the following day at the Queer Law Week panel with host Dr Yves Rees!

When: May 21, 2024, 7–8pm
Where: Coburg Library, corner Victoria Street and Louisa Street, Coburg
Tickets: Free, booking required.
Accessibility: Coburg Library is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair-accessible bathrooms. Please contact Coburg Library a week prior to the event if you have any access requirements. The Coburg Library meeting room has an inbuilt hearing loop and a personal radio frequency (RF) hearing assistance system is available upon request.

