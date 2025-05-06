An Afternoon of Embrace: Queer Youth Performance Showcase

Celebrate all the talent and joy of queer youth in Brimbank at An Afternoon of Embrace, featuring the best and boldest performers, with their friends, families, allies and fans cheering along! To showcase your own exceptional talents, whether they be as an actor, dancer, singer, musician, comedian, poet or other performance fields, sign up here. Produced with support from Matchworks, Gen U, the Salvation Army, Pride In Place and Vincent Care.



An Afternoon of Embrace

When: 4pm

Where: The venue will be announced privately to attendees, but will be in Yarraville

Tickets: FREE (booking required)

Accessibility: The venue will be wheelchair accessible.