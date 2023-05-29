Israel Folau Greeted With Boos And Rainbow Flags At Twickenham

Controversial Australian rugby player Israel Folau’s international outing did not turn out the way he had hoped – he was met with jeers, and his World XV team was thrashed by the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium in London on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Folau’s selection led the Rugby Football Union to fly a giant Pride Progress flag over the ground. Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia after he made homophobic comments on social media in 2019.

On Sunday, many in the 32,500-strong crowd sported Rainbow flags. The Guardian reported that Folau, who scored a try in the game, was “persona non grata in south-west London”. Folau was booed by a section of the crowd every time he got close to the ball, as World XV went down 42-48 to the Barbarians.

‘Can’t Be Punished For Life,’ Says Coach

The rainbow flag proudly flies above Twickenham with a certain Israel Folau warming up below pic.twitter.com/R14FbCQSPp — John Evely (@JohnEvely_BPost) May 28, 2023

World XV coach, Steve Hanson who wore a Pride wristband, defended Folau’s selection saying that everyone was entitled to have an opinion.

“You can’t be punished for the rest of your life for having an opinion that most of us disagree with. I’ve always been a great believer that you can’t help somebody change by leaving them on the outside,” Hanson said at the post-match press conference.

Folau’s selection had been slammed, with the International Gay Rugby saying they were “dismayed”.

“Folau’s unrepentant stances towards the civil and human rights of LGBTQ+ people reek of homophobia and transphobia, and it is greatly concerning that such a person is included in a game with the profile of the one that will be played at Twickenham,” IGR said in a press statement before the game.

Religious Persecution, Claims Lyle Shelton

In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, Lyle Shelton’s Family First Party claimed that Folau was facing “religious persecution” because of his “Biblical and Koranic views”. Shelton claimed that the Pride flag was being used as a “weapon”.

“This hoo-ha is about much more than Folau. It’s about warning Christians, Muslims, orthodox Jews or mainstream people who believe homosexual acts are morally wrong that they are bigots and should not dare express their views in public,” claimed Shelton adding “Family First believes people who practice religions with a moral code should be free to express their views, even if they offend some people.”

In 2019, Folau posted on Instagram that “hell awaits” “sinners” including “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators” and that they should “repent”. Rugby Australia then sacked the former Wallabies player.

In 20121, he justified his comments at a press conference held by billionaire and former politician Clive Palmer to announce that Folau was joining the Gold Coast team Southport Tigers.

“I’ll tell you what I do stand for. As a Christian I stand by the Bible and what the Bible says. Every written word that is written in that book, I stand by that… I believe what the Bible says and it is clear. I didn’t write the Bible. That is God’s written word and I believe that wholeheartedly,” Folau, who currently represents the Tonga national team, said.





