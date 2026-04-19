Invisible Boys Star Joseph Zada Stuns In Sizzling New Hunger Games Trailer

Fans are frothing over the latest look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping trailer featuring Invisible Boys star Joseph Zada.

The newest trailer has been released this week, showcasing an action-packed film and a stellar cast.

And leading the cast is Aussie star, Joseph Zada.

Joseph Zada stuns as young Hamish Abernathy

Joseph Zada first came to prominence in the hit Australian series Invisible Boys based on the book by Holden Sheppard.

The series about four gay teenagers growing up in Geraldton in Western Australia put Zada in the national spotlight as the series soared to the top of the charts.

Now Zada is finding himself in the international spotlight in the biggest role of his career.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping follows the story of sixteen year old Haymitch when he was forced to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

Haymitch was famously played by Woody Harrelson in the first four films in the franchise.

Harrelson delivered a surly and dark character, deeply affected by his time in the Hunger Games twenty-five years prior to the first film during the second “Quarter Quell.”

Zada’s role as the young Haymitch will see him explore his darkest days as he navigates the trauma of his life in and out of the Hunger Games arena.

If the trailer is anything to go by, fans will not be disappointed.

After racking up over 12 million views the official trailer shows another colourful and dark world as fans are treated to their first look at the younger versions of many of the central characters from the first film series.

A wide outdoor arena hosts the twenty four tributes put forward in the reaping as they all prepare to battle to their deaths.

The trailer also gives fans a gorgeously camp look at Glenn Close in her role as Drusilla Sickle, an escort for the tributes from their Districts to the capital, a role held by the character of Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) in the previous films.

Sickle is wife to her estranged husband Magno Stift, who will be played by the iconic Billy Porter, who is yet to make an appearance in the official trailer.

However Zada is catching all of the attention from fans online as they swoon over his brooding performance in the upcoming film.

Ugh I love Joseph Zada — GENNI🪩🪿🍋 (@Ilovedrtaytay) April 19, 2026

wondering if the sadness will leave some room for me to thirst over joseph zada on sotr — momo (@mospretty) April 19, 2026

eu sabia que no momento que eu começasse a acompanhar mais o joseph zada eu ia me apaixonar então mantive distância mas agora eu to rendida demais e aconteceu, to apaixonada pic.twitter.com/3gXVHXh7Qn — gi⎊Ψ🏒 the boys⁵ (@hiddlesreid) April 18, 2026

hola, quiero q mi futuro novio sea exactamente como joseph zada, gracias — ❝ dal𝓲 (@mesientomuyviva) April 18, 2026

esse vídeo apareceu na minha timeline e cara, como assim já faz quase um ano que tivemos o anúncio do joseph zada pro papel de haymitch?? https://t.co/JA4vnn8ikh — may Ψ (@10velyhome) April 18, 2026

You can watch the full trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping below, fans will have to wait until the end of the year as the film is not due for release until November 20, 2026.