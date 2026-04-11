Canadian MP Causes Confusion With MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ Acronym

The internet and right wing conservatives are losing their mind this week over the use of a MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym.

After the term was used by a Canadian MP she has been mercilessly mocked and criticised online.

Meanwhile many are falsely claiming Canada have “updated” the queer acronym.

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ Is Not The New Queer Acronym

A viral video featuring Canadian MP Leah Gazan using the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym is catching wild reactions.

Gazan used the acronym when discussing budget cuts to two federal Indigenous departments in Canada.

“When the Budget was released, I was shocked to find out that Prime Minister Carney is cutting $7billion between Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations,” she said in her address to parliament.

“They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. This is abhorrent. This is callous.”

In an effort to reference several different groups together she used the acronym MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ which included references to to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people as well as the standard LGBTQIA+, which an extra Q for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual.

The term 2SLGBTQQIA however has been widely adopted in Canada for nearly a decade.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls are not new terms, with the abbreviations for these terms often used on their own in Canada and the US. The terms reference the very real epidemic of violence against indigenous women in both countries.

Two-Spirit is also commonly used term which North American Indigenous people often use to describe those who identify as a traditional third-gender or other genders that don’t meet the gender norm in their communities.

The seemingly innocent and well intentioned inclusion of these other marginalised community members was met with wild responses as many leapt to make claims that the term used was Canada “updating” the modern queer acronym.

“MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+” Not a joke.

Not parody. This is official Canadian government language. And people wonder why trust in institutions is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/dWlOrx6yi3 — George Mamalis (@georgieAM) April 9, 2026

For those who don’t speak Woke Retard, I looked it up and apparently MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ means “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual.” So apparently they’d added murdered people… https://t.co/WvsG2Iw0kw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 9, 2026

Canada has officially changed the term LGBT to MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA.

This is not a joke. Honestly. pic.twitter.com/8xElI4kiAL — Paul Golding (@PaulGolding) April 9, 2026

Canada — Leah Gazan, a member of parliament in the leftist NDP party, gave a speech about the “genocide” of “MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+” people. She represents constituents in Manitoba. Canada has increasingly adopted wokeness as its state religion. pic.twitter.com/kyfoCqWS8C — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2026

Even Elon Musk was jumping on the bandwagon.

Canada is cooked https://t.co/dQbQvcjqzM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2026

However those who weren’t believing the “news” that this was an official update were quick to jump online to mock the Canadian MP.

New super strong password just dropped pic.twitter.com/7twzHO5q0I — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) April 8, 2026

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is not a joke pic.twitter.com/VMLFVvMPCn — Damien Slash (@damienslash) April 9, 2026

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is officially the Word of the Year. pic.twitter.com/ZGobBzCBVV — TBC (@TBC_on_X) April 9, 2026

Gazan has responded to the criticism in an interview over the weekend stating that “bigots are bigots” of those who have mocked her.

“I certainly am really happy that bigots are offended by my positions around equality. What I am concerned about and certainly motivated — continue to be motivated about — is ending systemic racism in this country” she told CBC News.