Mother Of Hayden Panettiere Questions Her Coming Out News

Heroes and Nashville star Hayden Panettiere has faced criticism from her mother after coming out as bisexual this week.

Panettiere’s mother and former manager has long been estranged from the star.

But that hasn’t stopped her from commenting publicly about her daughters news this week.

Hayden Panettiere’s mother speaks out

Ahead of the release of her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hayden Panettiere shared details of her sexuality that she has kept private for years.

Hayden’s mother Lesley Vogel has since spoken out about the announcement calling the timing “interesting.”

“I do not believe it was being hidden, but there is no historic proof that this is the case. I do think the timing of this coming out is very interesting,” she told The Daily Mail.

Earlier this week Hayden spoke with Us Weekly, telling the outlet “Yes, I am bisexual,” adding that it was “sad I had to wait until I was 36 years old to share that part of me, but better late than never.”

She went on to detail how circumstances and timing had always prevented her from sharing these details publicly.

“No one ever encouraged me to just be myself, and then it came, the period of time, where it felt like people coming out, especially women coming out, and saying that they were bisexual, or liked girls, was a fad.”

“And once again, it was always the fear of not being perfect, and what my team was going to think about it, what the public’s opinion was going to be about it,” Panettiere explained. “It was just never the right time, and it was a very difficult topic to articulate properly…”

Panettiere’s memoir will also address many other aspects of her personal life that had drawn public attention, including her struggles with addiction, depression and grief.

Hayden Panettiere’s memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, is due for release in Australia on May 18.