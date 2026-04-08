Baby Reindeer Star Richard Gadd Drops Powerful Trailer For New Show

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has shared the first look at his impressive new show, Half Man.

The trailer shows an intense and powerful new drama that is set to capture the attention of audiences worldwide.

And you won’t have to wait long to see it.

Richard Gadd stuns in Half Man trailer

It’s been just two years since Richard Gadd dropped his remarkable hit show Baby Reindeer featuring breakout star Jessica Gunning.

The incredible true story of his life captivated audiences around the globe with the show picking up seven awards out of 15 nominations across the BAFTA’s, Golden Globes and more.

While Half Man isn’t another true story for Gadd, it looks like a bloody good one.

Half Man follows the story of Reuben (Richard Gadd) and Niall (Jamie Bell) who are “Brothers. Not related in blood but the closest you can get” the official synopsis reads.

“One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other’s lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other…”

The trailer provides a sharp and dark insight into the lives of the pair as it flashes backwards and forwards from their current day reunion to the lives they lived together as youths.

“When Ruben turns up at Niall’s wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.”

“Capturing 30 years in the lives of these broken men, Half Man explores brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships. After all, when things fall apart… it is sometimes the closest relationships which break the hardest.”

If Gadd’s performance in the trailer is anything to go by we can expect another sweep of the awards season.

Far flung from the mild mannered Donny Dunn in Baby Reindeer Gadd has transformed for his latest role delivering an absolutely captivating and unforgettable character.

Half Man is six part series set for exclusive release Stan Australia on April 24 at 5pm with new episodes dropping weekly.

Watch the full trailer below.