Judge Slams Father Suing Son Over Conversion Therapy Costs

A US father who attempted to sue his gay son for the cost of conversion therapy has drawn widespread condemnation online after a television judge dismissed the claim and delivered an emotional rebuke that has since gone viral.

The case, which aired on Equal Justice with Eboni K. Williams, involved Memphis father Gregory Talbert, who sought US$6,000 from his 18 year old son Michael after the teen left a religious conversion therapy programme early.

Clips of the episode have gone viral with many condemning the actions of the father.

Father sues son for conversion therapy costs

According to the episode, Gregory discovered his son kissing another boy when Michael was 17 and attempted to place him in conversion therapy.

Text messages shown in court revealed Gregory threatened to remove his son from the family home.

“Michael, I’m so disappointed in your behavior. You cannot kiss another man, especially in my house. If you want to live a homosexual lifestyle, you’ll need to move out,” Gregory wrote.

Michael apologised and pleaded to remain at home, replying “I don’t want to move out. I want to be with you and mom. I’ll do whatever you need me to do.”

Shortly afterwards, Michael proposed attending conversion therapy.

“It’s for three months and I’ll need to go there every weekday from 8 AM–5 PM for June, July, and August,” he wrote.

“If I go to the program, can I continue living here?”

Gregory agreed and paid for the programme, later telling his son “Money doesn’t grow on trees. How am I going to teach you to be a man if you don’t keep your promises?”

He also insisted his son should “just follow the rules and you’ll be cured in two more months.”

However, Michael said he found the programme distressing and abusive.

“The director … who my dad chalked up to be a great guy said I was cursed, said that I was going to hell and called all of us there monsters, that we were unworthy and that we needed the program to fix ourselves,” he told the court.

After Michael left the programme and began staying with a friend, Gregory attempted to recover the money through the television arbitration court.

Judge Williams rejected the claim, arguing Michael only agreed to attend because he feared being thrown out of home. The television judge was not having a far of the actions of Gregory, delivering a scorching attack on the father.

“You’ve gaslit this young man for far too long. He’s still a youth and he’s still your son, but you’re not going to gaslight me, sir,” she said.

“That is fear. He’s terrified of you and the consequences of not being a part of this family. That’s why he says he will go.”

In an emotional moment, Williams stepped down from the bench and addressed Michael directly.

“Young man, you are not cursed,” she said.

“You are as loved and as worthy, Michael, as your father, your mother, and everyone else who gets the privilege to reside on this earth, young man. I don’t care what your daddy says. I don’t care what some stupid conversion therapy says, which is nothing but a bunch of hoopla and a scam and a money grab for young, vulnerable men like yourself. I see you. You are valuable, and Michael, you are perfect. You are perfect in the eyes of God.”

She ultimately dismissed the case, adding “This one is very simple. This young man deserves a father and a mother who love him completely… not that tolerates him, sir. Not that begrudgingly accepts who he is, but that loves him unconditionally and completely. He deserves a home, sir, where he is safe and loved. It’s clear to this court that you nor your wife, according to your testimony today, can provide that.”

“Therefore, it is with great joy and comfort that I dismiss your case in its entirety” she concluded.

The clip has since circulated widely online, reigniting debate about conversion therapy and its impact on LGBTQIA+ young people. It is unclear when the episode actually aired, with the episode only appearing on the official Youtube channel two weeks ago.

Major medical and psychological organisations worldwide have repeatedly warned that conversion therapy is ineffective and harmful. Most recently The Council of Europe has voted to pass a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy. Research has also found LGBTQIA+ young people subjected to conversion practices face increased risks of depression, anxiety, homelessness and suicide.

Australia has seen growing legislative action in recent years, with several states and territories moving to ban conversion practices, while advocacy groups continue to push for nationwide protections.