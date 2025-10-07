LGBTQ+ Orgs & Survivors of Conversion Practices Are Rallying For Urgent Change In WA

The findings of influential study involving conversion practices on transgender youth are being rectified more than 40 years later, as Western Australia pushes to ban the outdated practices.

Published in the Medical Journal of Australia in 1987, a paper titled “Gender-disordered children: does inpatient treatment help?” detailed eight children under the age of 12 who were hospitalised at Stubbs Terrance Hospital between 1975 and 1980 for “gender identity disorder”.

Written by then director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Services in Western Australia, Robert Kosky, the paper describes “inpatient treatment” for “cross-gender behaviour” deemed to be socially undesirable.

Jayne McFadyen, now 60, believes she was one of those children, with her hospital admission dates and medical records aligning with an anonymised case study in the report of a “10 [year old] , male, wants to be a girl”.

McFadyen described being steered away from playing with dolls, frequent checks of clothes including underwear, and even being accompanied to the toilet to ensure she was standing up to urinate. These treatments are indistinguishable from what is now called suppression or change practices, also known as “conversion therapy”.

“When I looked at the actual admissions sheet, it actually stated on there that my reason for admission was to stop me from being transsexual in adolescence,” she told the ABC.

“It was very much trying to get me to be a lot more masculine and to associate with men and other boys.”

Although the state-funded hospital is no longer in operation, the damage it caused lives on. Koskly’s work is regularly cited by those in opposition to gender-affirming care, including in the controversial Cass Review, one of the major catalysts for the UK’s ban on gender-affirming care for young people.

McFadyen, alongside Anja Ravine, trans youth health researcher from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, have authored a critique of the study, disputing the details and findings of the work, which they say are now “fuelling the current escalation in anti‐trans rhetoric”.

Published in same journal that published Kosky’s 1987 report, the Medical Journal of Australia, McFadyen’s work represents a vital long-term follow-up demonstration of the inefficacy of conversation practices for young trans people.

“Practices still happening today”, say advocates

The report comes as the Western Australian government prepares to ban conversion practices, almost three years after the McGowan Labor government committed to the change in 2022.

“Legislation cannot come soon enough,” said CEO of Rainbow Futures WA, Misty Farquhar. “Whilst [Monday’s] news references a historic case, we know that these practices are still happening today.

“The research from Stubbs Terrace continues to be used to promote the idea that gender diverse children’s thoughts, feelings and behaviour can be suppressed, changed or corrected so that they become cisgender adults. Jayne’s experience demonstrates that not only is this premise dangerously untrue, it carries long-term harm for those subject to these practices.

“The government must urgently introduce legislation to protect LGBTQA+ people from these abhorrent practices.”

LGBTQIA+ conversion practices are banned in Victoria, Queensland, the ACT, South Australia, and New South Wales, with the laws coming into effect in the latter state earlier this year.

Although conversion practices are traditionally thought of as uncommon or outdated, a 2018 report from La Trobe University found that 10 per cent of LGBTQA+ Australians are vulnerable to religion-based conversion practices.

The trauma inflicted on survivors is significant and lifelong, with many suffering from severe psychological distress, suicidality, and self harm for many years afterwards.

A Working Group on LGBTQA+ Conversion Practices established by Rainbow Futures, in partnership with Ending Conversion Practices WA, are in the process of advocating for a strong bill to be introduced in the WA Parliament and for appropriate community supports to be put in place.

“LGBTQA+ Change and Suppression Practices need to be made unlawful in every context,” said Father Chris Bedding from Ending Conversion Practices WA.

“Whether in a medical, educational or religious setting, the harm is the same. We call on the state government to implement the strongest possible protections for the WA community.”

Support is available at Lifeline on 13 11 14. QLife is an anonymous and free LGBTI peer support service on 1800 184 527. Brave Network is a support and advocacy group for LGBTIQ people of faith and allies.