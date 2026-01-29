Perthites Tickled Pink By New LGBTQ+ Sex On Premises Club

Perthites on Facebook have been scandalised after a local paper reported on plans for an incoming LGBTQIA+ sex on premises venue.

Set to open on Barrack Street in the city, The Pink Rabbit can be accessed through the Pink Rabbit Adult Boutique downstairs, and will feature a sex swing, 14 couches and four private rooms.

A planning approval application lodged to the City of Perth in September stated that the venue would host up to 50 people, with weekly or monthly membership fees, a portion of which would be donated to LGBTQIA+ organisations.

Reporting from PerthNow attracted plenty of bemused and cheeky comments on Facebook, with one writing, “God bless the cleaning company that wins that contract”.

However, many people were surprised by the scandalous tone of the article, and pointed out that there are already plenty of sex on premises venues in Perth.

“To everyone complaining, hate to break it to you but swingers clubs and sex clubs for heterosexual people exist in this city – trust me, I see your husbands and fathers there all the time,” someone commented.

In fact, as OUTinPerth pointed out, a similar venue operated for decades right across the street from the Pink Rabbit, and only closed in 2021 after a fire in the building.

Rest assured that none of the heterosexual Facebook commenters will be allowed in the venue, with the club designed exclusively for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

“Access is strictly limited to verified members aged 18+, ensuring a dedicated, judgment-free space where individuals can authentically express their identities, build connections, socialise, and engage in consensual activities—including those of a sexual nature—in an environment grounded in trust, respect, and accountability,” a spokesperson told Star Observer.

The club is also committed to enforcing enthusiastic, ongoing and full consensual interactions, providing on-site education for safer sex practices, banning drugs and alcohol, and will be accessible installing a lift for those unable to take the stairs.

Pink Rabbit plans to partner with organisations including the Western Australia AIDS Council and Sexual Health Quarters to provide their members with accessible sexual health resources, and (naturally) will equip their rooms unlimited condoms, lube and gloves.

“We recognise the profound cultural and historical significance of sex-on-premises (SOP) venues within the queer community,” the spokesperson said.

“These spaces have long served as vital sanctuaries for connection, self-expression, and mutual support, particularly in contexts where mainstream environments may feel unsafe or unwelcoming. Pink Rabbit Club is committed to honouring this legacy by prioritising community well-being above all.”