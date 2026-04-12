Gay Porn Star Milo Miles Detained And Banned From Entering USA

Canadian adult film performer Milo Miles says he felt “powerless” after being detained for hours and banned from entering the United States for a decade while travelling to the GayVN Awards.

The Toronto based performer had planned a routine trip from Toronto to Las Vegas in January, where he was scheduled to present at the annual GayVN Awards, one of the most prominent events in gay adult entertainment.

“I was scheduled to present, had six nominations, and ultimately won one,” Miles said.

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Milo Miles banned from entering the US for ten years

What began as a standard border crossing quickly escalated into a prolonged detention for Milo Miles.

Miles said he was first pulled aside at Toronto’s Pearson Airport for secondary screening, questioned for two hours, then released.

The following day, he was flagged again and detained for several more hours.

“They detained me for two hours,” Miles said, adding they “questioned me, and interrogated me with an unsettling focus on my sexual orientation. They accused me of escorting with no evidence.”

Miles described officers searching his luggage, medication and personal devices, including questioning him about PrEP and supplements.

“They were trying to figure out why I had so much medication because they didn’t know what PrEP was,” he said.

“They were asking why I had so [many] ‘gay clothes’ with me.”

The second round of questioning proved more intense. Miles said officers examined both of his phones and reviewed text messages with clients.

“I was having text message conversations with potential clients in Vegas, but no solid plans had been made to meet with any clients in Vegas.”

Miles explained he distinguishes escorting from prostitution.

“Escorting is an exchange of money for time spent with an individual… Prostitution is an exchange of money for sexual services. There was never any evidence of prostitution on my phone, only escorting.”

Despite this, Miles was denied entry and issued a 10 ten year ban.

Reflecting on the experience, he told LGBTQ Nation: “It was the worst and most painful day of my life… I’ve been banned from entering the United States for 10 years while trying to fly to Las Vegas. I was detained and questioned by U.S. customs for eight hours.”

“My luggage and phone were searched. My privacy was violated. I was subjected to derogatory comments, with an unsettling focus on my sexual orientation and my sex life” he continued.

All of this happened on two hours of sleep. I was starving, dehydrated, and in a state of complete exhaustion. I was treated like a criminal despite having done nothing wrong. I felt coerced, manipulated, and powerless. I am devastated.”

Miles also suggested possible reasons for being flagged, including travel patterns and facial recognition technology, noting he never received a clear explanation.

“As a Latino-Canadian, this experience has shaken me deeply,” he said.

“I was punished for doing what I love, for showing up as myself, and for existing openly in my work and identity.”

The ban has major professional and personal consequences. Much of Miles’ work is based in the United States, and he had planned to build a life there with his partner.

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“I was planning on building a life in the United States with my [future] husband, with my partner, who’s American.”

Miles also offered stark advice to other travellers.

“Avoid the United States at all costs,” he warned. “It’s not worth it. It’s not worth it to put your life at risk.”

Miles has built a growing profile in the gay adult industry with multiple GayVN nominations and at least one win.

Milo was nominated for Favourite Bottom, Favourite Butt, Favourite Twink, Best DP Scene, Best Group Scene and Best Oral Scene at the 2026 awards.

Despite being unable to attend he ultimately won, alongside his costar Apolo Adrii, Cole Blue, Lane Colten, Milo Miles, Eddie Patrick, Taylor Reign, Reece Scott, Guy Spencer, Adam Snow, Jay Stryker, Dylan Tides & Noah White for Best Oral Scene.