‘Hacks’ Star Meg Stalter Releases Iconic Pride Month Club Track, ‘GAY’

Meg Stalter has done the impossible: released a Pride anthem so aggressively gay that it’s simply called GAY.

No metaphors or subtlety (Stalter has never done subtlety well tbh). Just GAY.

The Hacks star dropped the dance-pop track on 1 June, kicking off Pride Month with a glitter cannon blast of queer joy and proving that if there’s one thing Stalter understands, it’s committing to the bit.

Written alongside Jesse Thomas, GAY is the second single from Stalter’s upcoming debut album Crave, due later this year. The track is a campy, club-ready celebration of queer culture, complete with shout-outs to lipstick lesbians, bisexuals, non-binary people, “the dolls”, and enough gay in-jokes to keep a Pride parade entertained for hours.

In a teaser video promoting the song, Stalter encouraged fans to “dance your gay ass to it” — a pretty solid and achievable mission statement for June.

The chorus is exactly as subtle as the title suggests, with Stalter – who identifies as bisexual but, in her words, “mostly gay” — repeatedly declaring her love for “gay” while serving up a glorious mess of early-2000s dance-pop energy.

“I love gay, I love gay. Protect the dolls, and the serve, and the they (Gag it)” — iconic.

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A balm for broken Hacks hearts

The timing couldn’t be better for fans still emotionally recovering from the end of Hacks.

Just days before releasing GAY, Stalter wrapped up her five-season run as Kayla Schaeffer, the wonderfully chaotic, wildly inappropriate and extraordinarily loveable agent whose partnership with Jimmy became one of the show’s greatest joys.

For so many of us, Kayla became a queer icon; a tornado of confidence, delusion and accidental brilliance. An absolute diva, I would take a bullet for her.

Music may not have been the career pivot anyone predicted, but GAY feels remarkably on-brand for Stalter. The woman who spent years creating some of the internet’s funniest queer comedy videos has now simply turned that energy into a dance track.

So, Pride Month has Born This Way. We have Padam Padam. We have Chappell Roan’s entire discography.

Now we have GAY by Meg Stalter. Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best ones.