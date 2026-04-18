Madonna Drops Two New Singles Off Her Upcoming Album – But You Can’t Stream Them Yet

Madonna has confused and delighted fans with the release of her latest single, but fans are struggling to find where they can listen to it.

The single is off her forthcoming album Confessions II which she announced this week.

However fans have been left scratching their heads after the newest release from Madonna has only been released on the radio and can’t be streamed on any platforms.

They were however excited to hear the release of a second single when Madonna made a surprise appearance at Coachella with Sabrina Carpenter.

Madonna releases I feel So Free on the radio

Madonna always likes to do things a little differently and her latest album is no exception.

Earlier this week she sent fans into a spin when she seemingly wiped her entire Instagram, in preparation for the newest album launch.

However just days later questions were answered when she dropped what appears to be the upcoming album cover and a simple announcement “Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II — July 3 2026″ seemingly a follow up to her 2005 album Confessions On A Dance Floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The following day the internet lit up with news that fans had heard her latest song but when they rushed to stream it online it was nowhere to be found.

It turns out instead the song is being promoted on iHeartRadio’s Pride Radio station: Pride Radio, as part of the promotion the song was playing hourly across the station, however not available elsewhere.

“I Feel So Free” by Madonna — the first TRACK from Confessions II — is being played by PRIDE Radio on iHeart before it’s out anywhere. First play today at 10am EST, then at the start of every hour all weekend.

Stream live: https://t.co/fEi3lPFvjC#Madonna #ConfessionsII pic.twitter.com/jXCTpWWar4 — DrownedMadonna (@DrownedMadonna) April 17, 2026

Any attempts at uploading copies to the internet were swiftly taken down as fans attempted to share the new track with each other.

However samples have still sprung up on Instagram all weekend with the Queen of pop eventually dropping an official sample of I Feel So Free on her own instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna also surprised fans this weekend making an unexpected appearance on stage with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella.

During Sabrina’s set Madonna appeared and the pair performed Vogue and Like A Prayer as well as dropping their new track Bring Your Love that Carpenter collaborated on the new album with Madonna.

madonna and sabrina carpenter performing their new song on coachella 2026 pic.twitter.com/3cgmWM5osd — media archive (@mypendriver) April 18, 2026

While there is no release date for the single itself the album is due for release on July 3 and is available to pre-order now.

Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II is her first album in seven years, with her last release being Madame X back in 2019.