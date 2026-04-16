Madonna has confirmed the release of her new album Confessions II, a sequel to her iconic 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor, which has led to the gays going absolutely feral.

The album, due for release in July, reunites Madonna with producer Stuart Price and returns to a dance-focused sound. In a statement accompanying the announcement, Madonna described the project as “a spiritual and communal celebration,” adding that the dancefloor is a “ritualistic space.”

We all knew something was up when the 67-year-old popstar wiped her Instagram of all posts, which is now understood as shorthand for “an album is about to be released”. Madonna’s website is now just the words ‘Confessions II’ along with a picture of her legs, in fishnets and boots, straddling a speaker to form a giant ‘M.’

Madonna said in a statement:

“When Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto:

We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we’ve been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people.

Sound, light, and vibration

Reshape our perceptions

Pulling us into a trance-like state.

The repetition of the bass, we don’t just hear it but we feel it.

Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time.”

She also released a teaser on YouTube,with a soliloquy spoken by Madonna over the top, saying: “Thanks for coming. Sometimes, I like to just hide in the shadows, create a new persona, a different identity. I can be whoever I want to be, create a new persona. Honestly I wish I could be like other people and just not care, but out here on the dancefloor I feel so free.”

Much of the excitement comes from the idea of Madonna revisiting Confessions on a Dance Floor, often considered the last great Madonna album, which featured the smash hit Abba-sampling lead single Hung Up.

The album will be released on 3 July.