Christopher Ciccone, Brother Of Madonna, Dies Aged 63

Madonna has shared a heart-breaking tribute to her brother Christopher Ciccone, who passed away at age 63 after a battle with cancer.

According to TMZ, Christopher died on October 4 and was accompanied by his husband Ray and other loved ones during the final stages of his life.

Christopher was a notable collaborator and confidant for his sister Madonna, having been one of her backup dancers at the beginning of her career before becoming show designer and art director for many of her tours. Despite some public falling outs over the years, the two were incredibly close.

In a beautiful Instagram post, Madonna paid tribute to the life and legacy of her brother and their expansive relationship.

“My brother Christopher is gone,” she began. “He was the closest human to me for so long. It’s hard to explain our bond, but it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”

She recalled the way that dance played an essential role in their relationship, and how he was by her side throughout all those years. “He was a painter, a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him.”

Madonna continued: “The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other… he was in so much pain towards the end. Once again we held hands, we closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.💔”

Fans on Instagram gave an outpour of support to the singer after her potent words, giving her their deepest sympathies.

Rest in peace Christopher, and our condolences to Madonna and her family.