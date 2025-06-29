Review: Blanc De Blanc Encore Dazzles Brisbane

Blanc De Blanc Encore have been dazzling Brisbane audiences again in 2025 and if you’ve yet to see it, you’re missing out on the best night of the year.

This incredibly talented cast shine in a night of pure, unadulterated, camp fun that will keep you captivated from the moment the lights go down.

Blanc De Blanc Encore is unmissable

Stepping outside of the glamorous West End Electric my friend beams as he gushes “that was probably the gayest thing I’ve seen in Brisbane in a very long time” and he’s not wrong.

Blanc De Blanc Encore is camp, glamorous, silly, eccentric and downright fabulous.

Part of the brilliance of the show is that there is no narrative, no storyline, instead this incredibly talented cast of six performers entertain their audience through the entire evening via a series of comedy skits, live singing, burlesque, aerial acrobatics, dancing and lots and lots of feathers.

The shows hosts set the tone with a cheeky and silly skit that kicks off the evening as they settle the crowd in for an incredible night. You know from the outset that the audience aren’t just here to watch, they’re going to be actively involved in the production.

That’s part of the magic of Blanc De Blanc Encore, as the evening progresses through impressive performances the audience are constantly invited to be involved in the show.

Whether this be having their glasses filled with champagne by performers who are literally hanging from a pole above the crowd or moments where they are invited on stage for a bout of cheeky fun, everyone is involved from start to finish.

The cast of Blanc De Blanc encore have an undeniable range of skills that are harnessed through all aspects of the show. Aerial performers twirl and spin suspended above the stage in awe inspiring acts, while the vocals of their live singers bring the house down.

From pillow fights to naughty cabaret numbers that leave the cast on stage wearing not but a towel and a smile, the show is tantalising, fabulous and fun, it truly is a show that has something for everyone.

Blanc De Blanc Encore is a thrilling a fabulous night of entertainment that is not to be missed, so slip into your finest and most fabulous attire and head on in to The West End Electric for a night you won’t forget.

Grab your tickets online now.