Infamous Stage Invader Removed From Gaga’s Brisbane Show

Johnson Wen, who was arrested for grabbing Ariana Grande at the Singaporean Wicked: For Good premiere, was last night forcibly removed from Lady Gaga’s Brisbane Mayhem Ball show.

Known as Pyjama Man online, 26-year-old Wen had poorly attempted to disguise himself with sunglasses and a fake moustache, sharing a selfie after he’d been escorted from Suncorp Stadium by security.

The individual who grabbed Ariana Grande at the ‘Wicked For Good’ Singapore premiere was kicked out of Lady Gaga’s Brisbane show despite attempting to disguise themselves. pic.twitter.com/4kHlWBkrnv — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 9, 2025

“Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert 🤣,” he wrote. “The Show doesn’t start till 8 pm! 🤌 The early Fans were booing me 🤣.”

The Australian went viral last month after he breached barriers at the Singaporean Wicked: For Good premiere, grabbing a terrified Ariana Grande as she was walking by. He was sentenced to nine days in jail for being a public nuisance.

Security prepared for potential invader

Wen regularly crashes high profile events, including Katy Perry’s Sydney concert when she was touring in June, for which he was charged with entering enclosed lands and obstructing a person in the performance of their work or duty.

“I’m planning to quit forever because you get in way too much trouble for it, especially me, because I’ve done it so many times,” he told 9news earlier this year.

In October, Wen interrupted The Weeknd’s Melbourne concert at Marvel Stadium, attempting to hug the musician before security grabbed him and pull him away.

It appears security have been on high alert for Wen, with one Gaga fan account sharing a video of an alleged security guard at her Melbourne concert reviewing a document quite clearly featuring a photo of him.

The text, “If you see this person, DO NOT LET HIM IN AND INFORM TEAM LEADER OR EVENT CONTROL ASAP- HE IS BANNED FROM ALL MARVEL EVENTS”, accompanies the photo in bold text.

Following the Katy Perry incident, he had been banned from the Olympic Park precinct for the last six months, although it’s unknown if this ban will be extended ahead of Gaga’s concert at Accor Stadium at the end of the week.