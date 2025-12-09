Convicted Public Nuisance, Johnson Wen, Reportedly Banned From Gaga Tour

Johnson Wen has reportedly been banned from attending Lady Gaga concerts during her time in Australia for the Mayhem Ball tour.

The 26-year-old Australian went viral last month after he breached barriers at the Singaporean Wicked: For Good premiere, grabbing a terrified Ariana Grande as she was walking by.

Known as Pyjama Man online, Wen was arrested shortly after the incident and sentenced to nine days in jail for being a public nuisance.

It’s not the first time Wen has been in the spotlight. He regularly crashes high profile events, including Katy Perry’s Sydney concert when she was touring in June, for which he was charged with entering enclosed lands and obstructing a person in the performance of their work or duty.

“I’m planning to quit forever because you get in way too much trouble for it, especially me, because I’ve done it so many times,” he told 9news earlier this year.

Security warned: “DO NOT LET HIM IN”

It appears effort is being made to prevent any chance of Wen interrupting Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball shows.

“Lady Gaga’s security team issued orders to prevent Johnson Wen from entering the venues due to his recent attack on Ariana Grande and his history of stage intrusion,” one fan account shared, along with a video of an alleged security guard at the concert reviewing a document quite clearly featuring a photo of Wen.

Lady Gaga’s security team issued orders to prevent Johnson Wen from entering the venues due to his recent attack on Ariana Grande and his history of stage intrusion. pic.twitter.com/8icf9pIB5g — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) December 6, 2025

“If you see this person, DO NOT LET HIM IN AND INFORM TEAM LEADER OR EVENT CONTROL ASAP- HE IS BANNED FROM ALL MARVEL EVENTS”, accompanies the photo in bold text.

In October, Wen interrupted The Weeknd’s Melbourne concert at Marvel Stadium, attempting to hug the musician before security grabbed him and pull him away.

Following the Katy Perry incident, he had been banned from the Olympic Park precinct for the last six months, although it’s unknown if this ban was extended ahead of Gaga’s concert at Accor Stadium this weekend.