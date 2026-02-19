John Waters Confirms His “Big” Role In New ‘American Horror Story’ Season

Legendary director and horror icon John Waters has confirmed he will be making a special appearance in season 13 of American Horror Story, adding to the absolutely incredible lineup of stars for the horror anthology’s latest season.

The King of Filth revealed at a recent Valentine’s Day event that he had been cast in the upcoming 13th season of Ryan Murphy’s iconically campy-cum-trashy television series, as per the Baltimore Fishbowl.

“I’m going to announce tonight something new: I can’t say what role, but I have a big new part in American Horror Story,” Waters told the Baltimore crowd gathered for one of his spoken word performances.

The director is no stranger to the odd acting gig, appearing in Law and Order SVU as “pornmonger man”, and twice in the queer horror Chucky franchise (once in Seed of Chucky as a pervy paparazzi, and again as the creator of the vicious little Good Guy dolls in the television spin-off). He’s even been in a Ryan Murphy production before for his 2017 FX series Feud: Bette and Joan, chronicling the feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

“I’m typecast,” he said later on in the event during an audience Q&A. “I’m always either the devil or Chucky’s father…I’ve always been trying to steal Vincent Price’s career.”

BALENCIAGA!!!

Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and even the incredible Jessica Lange, will all be returning to the long-running series, despite the latter’s denial that she would ever appear in the series again.

“Oh Christ no!”💀 SPIN caught up with #JessicaLange at the Dublin International Film premiere of her latest ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’, and got her reaction to rejoining the cast of #AmericanHorrorStory 🍿 For the full story see https://t.co/VMbqZge7CX#dublin #irish pic.twitter.com/FTftAgl9R4 — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) February 27, 2025

Fresh out from her little bubble in Oz, Ariana Grande will also be joining the lineup, having already starred in Murphy’s 2015 show Scream Queens.

The cast was fittingly announced last Halloween, with the series naturally set to air on the holiday this year.

There’s been much speculation about what the new season could entail, with some speculating a revisit of season 3’s Coven given the number of witchy alums announced. I personally think we should be giving John Waters magical powers ASAP- perhaps a new addition to the Witch’s Council?

Water’s role comes ahead of his 80th birthday on April 22 (obviously he’s an earth sign), which coincides with nearly a dozen different performances on his to-do list.

However age isn’t slowing him down in the slightest, with the horrormeister telling the Baltimore crowd that he currently has 50 shows lined up for the year.