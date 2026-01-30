Chaos Erupts Outside Pauline Hanson Melbourne Film Premiere

The new film by Pauline Hanson is continuing to cause controversy following the Melbourne premiere overnight.

Chaos erupted at the Melbourne’s Crown Casino as protestors clashed with Hanson supporters at the screening of A Super Progressive Movie.

Video footage of the protest showed a violent clash with protestors outside of the screening.

Pauline Hanson lashed out earlier this week when the proposed Melbourne premiere was cancelled by Village Cinemas at The Crown Casino.

“This country has become so rigidly politically correct and so frightened of giving imaginary offence to imaginary people” she said at the time.

“They’re calling this the most dangerous movie in Australia, when in truth it’s a love letter to Australia.”

The film has been criticised for its anti-LGBTQIA+ content which mocks queer, trans and non-binary people as well as First Nations Australians and other minority groups.

Following her comments the cinema publicly reversed their decision.

However when crowds gathered for the screening on Friday night a small group of protestors arrived chanting and playing Kazoos.

Footage published online showed the protestors chanting “Pauline Hanson not welcome here,” as well as chanting “Nazi scum off our streets.”

However after the attendees started chanting “Get a job” back at them a man is seen leaving the line and approaching one of the protestors.

He is seen yelling and pointing before appearing to attempt to hit or snatch her phone while she records.

The woman is seen lunging for the man and chasing him as security attempt to stop her, tearing at her jacket as she chases him through the foyer.

She is seen grabbing his shirt and screaming that he has her phone as a group of security get between the pair.

Another man who appears to be a member of the public grabs the woman from behind as security continue to try and restrain her before she is seen kicking the man.

While the wild scene continues other protestors can be heard continuing to play the Kazoo loudly while some are seen arguing with others in line for the screening.

violent brawl has erupted outside the premiere of Pauline Hanson’s movie at Crown Casino. pic.twitter.com/2Dw1YUlezm — Christion Maronite (@eye_the49565) January 30, 2026

The film has continued to draw criticism after it was released earlier this week, particularly after it was revealed that Australian singer Holly Valance was part of the film.

Valance recorded the song Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse for the film, which is a song entirely dedicated to mocking trans and non-binary people and makes references to pronouns, penises and “real biological women”

However after Hanson released the clip of the song, it went on to reach the top of the I-tunes sales charts, before it was briefly pulled from the online store by Apple.

The song was removed from the store on Wednesday, however returned on Friday, but not before Valance had her two cents on the issue.

She told the Kyle & Jackie-O show she was disappointed but also said it had helped her.

“They’ve kind of helped you in the end and they don’t realise that,” she said.

“There’s not enough brain cells between them. But it’s helping me enormously, so thank you very much.

Hanson also faced criticism earlier this week for failing to disclose her financial interests in the film.

Hanson has come under scrutiny following reports that she did not list director roles or shareholdings in three separate companies, one of which is connected to the film’s production.

Senate rules require parliamentarians to update the register of interests within 35 days, but corporate records indicate at least one of Hanson’s positions has gone undeclared for years.