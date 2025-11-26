Pauline Hanson ‘Please Explain’ Movie Event At Parliament House Cancelled

You read that headline right- not only did Pauline Hanson commission a movie based on her controversial Please Explain cartoon webseries, but the trailer premiere at Parliament House was cancelled after officials worried it might “cause offence” to members of the public.

Titled A Super Progressive Movie, the 90-minute long film is based off her satirical cartoon series Please Explain, which has aired more than 100 episodes since it was first released in 2021, and has been criticised for its racist, sexist, and homophobic themes.

Hanson was scheduled to host an exclusive event launching the film’s trailer, never-before-seen scenes, and a Q&A with the Please Explain team at Parliament House on Wednesday evening, only to have the proceedings cancelled on Tuesday in accordance with event booking considerations.

“These considerations include the requirement that events held at Australian Parliament House are accepted, among other requirements, of not being likely to cause offence to any part of the Australian community,” read an email sent to One Nation from parliamentary officials, as seen by news.com.au.

“I strongly suspect they left it until the last minute to maximise our inconvenience,” Hanson said.

“Our movie may very well offend some people. Offending people is an inevitable consequence of free speech, a fundamental principle of Australian democracy. No one has a right to be unoffended, contrary to what the ‘super progressive left’ believes.”

Hanson said she had secured an alternative venue for the screening at a theatre in Canberra, and released the movie’s trailer online this morning.

“A serious philosophical and ideological arc” claims director

While the trailer for A Super Progressive Movie looks like it cares more about shocking people than giving any actual insight to any plot, luckily Sky News has reported the story follows four progressives living in the “Naarm Bubble”-aka Melbourne- who suddenly find themselves in an Australia where Hanson is Prime Minister.

“It’s a hero’s journey, where these crazy lefties must venture into the real world to reclaim their ideology’s most powerful weapon: the Victimhood,” creator, director, and co-founder of production company Stepmates Studios, Sebastian Peart told Sky.

“We wanted to take characters that are utterly ridiculous and put them through a serious philosophical and ideological arc. It’s silly, but it has something to say. We’re really proud of it.”

The trailer is full of entirely expected and dull “gags” that dunk on as many marginalised communities as possible. How many times can bigots reuse the same handful of jokes?

Set for release on what Hanson considers “the most important day of the year in January”, the full film will be available from January 26 in select cinemas, or through purchase online.

Hanson was this week suspended from the Senate after she wore a burqa on Parliament floor to introduce a bill banning face coverings. It’s the second time she’s been censured for such an act, pulling the same stunt in 2017.