Keith Urban Sings “Pink Pony Club” For Trump At Mar-A-Lago Party

Keith Urban has performed a cover of Pink Pony Club, one of the gayest Chappell Roan songs, at a party thrown for Trump over the weekend at his resort, Mar-A-Lago.

Obviously we’ve all taken Nicole’s side in the divorce, but this has really cinched it for the LGBTs.

Urban was performing at a private holiday party hosted by Australian recycling billionaire Anthony Pratt at Trump’s resort on Saturday night. Pratt has previously donated millions of dollars towards the US president, despite Trump having once called him a “red-haired weirdo from Australia”.

In a clip posted to Instagram by Floridian realtor, Tali Israel, Urban can be seen belting out the chorus of Pink Pony Club with the audience joining in, the point of the song clearly sailing right over all of their heads.

The post also contains footage of Trump schmoozing with attendees, Israel writing in the caption that Pratt had “generously pledged 5 Billion Dollars toward American manufacturing projects” and that the party had “lots of French fries”.

As if this party couldn’t get any better, Sky News reported that One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson, and mining magnate Gina Rinehart were also both in attendance on the night, where they surely were calling for more of Roan’s discography.

“I’m a citizen and I like to do what’s right”, says Urban

It’s an… interesting song choice to whip out at a Trump party, given that Roan has explicitly and repeatedly talked about Pink Pony Club having been inspired by the freedom and happiness she found in a gay bar.

Urban is fully aware of the song’s queer themes, telling a Canadian music channel back in April that the song almost made him cry the first time he heard it.

“Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is?” he said. “You just wanna find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realise you belong there. God, that speaks to me.”

It’s a fairly safe bet that that the audience were conservative at best, but there’s no doubt that some of those people singing along with Urban are fiercely homophobic and transphobic.

Like so many political moments these days, a sea of Trumpian conservatives singing about acceptance and community before they return to their daily lives repressing queer rights feels like something ripped straight from Veep.

Urban has been asked whether he’d perform at Trump-related events in the past, saying in 2017, “I support supporting our country as a citizen. I would like to probably answer that question when it comes up. But I’m a citizen, and I like to do what’s right.”

Nicole, honey, you definitely dodged a bullet.