The Best LGBTQ+ Films To Watch in 2026

While we have plenty of LGBTQ+ television to look forward to in 2026 it also looks like a great year for LGBTQ+ films as well.

We’ve selected some of our favourite films headed to the big screen in the year ahead and they are looking fantastically queer.

Catch these LGBTQ+ Films in cinemas soon

Pillion

Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling have already gathered plenty of attention for this much-anticipated queer BDSM romance.

The film is based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones and explores the dom/sub world of kink and desire in a titillating relationship between the two central characters.

Audiences have been hooked since the sizzling trailer dropped in 2025.

Fans won’t have much longer to wait with the film set to debut on February 19 in Australia.

Jimpa

Jimpa, starring Olivia Colman, John Lithgow, and nonbinary actor Aud Mason-Hydefollows a queer intergenerational family as a nonbinary teenager reconnects with their estranged, openly gay grandfather while navigating questions of identity and belonging.

Australian director Sophie Hyde helms the film which is shot in both Adelaide and Amsterdam, exploring themes of chosen family, gender and the legacy of queer activism across generations.

Australians can expect to see Jimpa on February 19.

The History Of Sound

The History of Sound follows Lionel (Paul Mescal), a gifted farm-boy singer, and David (Josh O’Connor), a charismatic composer, who meet at the Boston Conservatory in 1917 and form a profound, discreet bond through their shared love of folk music. Separated by World War I when David is sent to the front and Lionel returns home, they reunite in 1920 to travel through rural Maine, recording vanishing traditional songs on early wax cylinders as their relationship deepens. Spanning decades, the film traces how their shared journey reverberates through diverging lives, Lionel’s success abroad and his enduring longing for David, exploring love, memory, and cultural preservation. The History Of Sound is out in Australian cinemas now.

The Chronology of Water

Kristen Stewart is back, taking her turn behind the camera this time as she directs The Chronology Of Water.

This book to screen adaptation is based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch and is a psychological drama that explores trauma, sexuality, addiction and motherhood through the central character Lidia (Imogen Poots), a queer woman reclaiming her bodily autonomy and identity.

The Chronology of Water is due for release in February 2026.

Mother Mary

Mother Mary stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel and explores the life of a fictional pop star known as Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway).

After suffering an existential crisis she abandons her world tour and reconnects with her estranged former friend and costume designer, played by Coel.

As the two collaborate on a comeback for Mary their relations evolves into a charged, ambiguous bond between two women.

This musical drama-thriller is set to hit cinemas in April 2026.

Scream 7 – Honourable Mention

The Scream films aren’t necessarily queer films, but there seems to be something that resonates with LGBTQIA+ folk that has given them a strong following in our community.

Perhaps it was that initial first romance between Billy and Stu that went unspoken for years or maybe it was the strength in the central female protagonists Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) that drew in a queer audience.

Maybe there’s just something deliciously camp about Ghostface and that swishy robe?

Whatever the reason, we’ve been hooked for years and Scream 7 returns in 2026!

Neve Campbell returns to the franchise after her notable absence in Scream 6 she’s also joined by Courtney Cox as they reprise their iconic roles.

They’re also joined by the first official queer character from series Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) who first appeared in the fifth Scream instalment and later returned for Scream 6.

The franchise is set to go full circle this time as the latest ghostface killer stalks Sidney and her daughter who is now the same age as she was in first film.

Scream 7 is due for release on February 27.

Stop! That! Train!

Rupaul is ready for the big screen again with his latest film Stop! That! Train!

The story sees best friends and train stewardesses, Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express.

However, when a catastrophic ‘Stormaganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the pair find themselves needing to join forces and save the day with the snobby first class attendants, played by Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Marcia Marcia Marcia. Latrice Royale and Monext X Change have also been cast, although their roles are still unknown.

The film is due for release on April 29, a trailer has yet to be released.