Paul Mescal And Josh O’Connor ‘On Fire’ In Upcoming Gay Drama The History of Sound

Paul Mescal (All Of Us Strangers) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown) are “on fire” in the upcoming gay drama The History of Sound.

In an interview with Gay Times, director Oliver Hermanus (Living) shared that the pair are “on fire.”

He continued, “I mean, they’re great friends and they get on. They love working together. This is their first time.”

Hermanus added that the chemistry with O’Connor and Mescal, “just feels right. Going to work with them feels right because they love and care about [The History of Sound].”

Based On Ben Shattuck’s 2018 Short Story

Based on Ben Shattuck’s 2018 short story of the same name, The History of Sound is set in the United States during World War One.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WWI period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the USA, both men are deeply changed.”

Hermanus: I Had To Be Involved In Its Journey To The Screen

In an interview with Variety, Hermanus explained how he felt when he read Shattuck’s story.

“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” he said.

“Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

Delayed since 2021 due to conflicting schedules, The History of Sound is set to be released in 2025.