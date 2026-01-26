Pauline Hanson In Hot Water Again Over Controversial New Anti-Woke Movie

Pauline Hanson is facing fresh controversy after it emerged she failed to declare business interests linked to her new “anti-woke” animated film A Super Progressive Movie.

While the film itself has been criticised over content regulators say targets minority groups, including LGBTQIA+ Australians.

Pauline Hanson faces further scrutiny

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has come under scrutiny following reports that she did not list director roles or shareholdings in three separate companies, one of which is connected to the film’s production. Senate rules require parliamentarians to update the register of interests within 35 days, but corporate records indicate at least one of Hanson’s positions has gone undeclared for years.

On her public register of interests, Hanson currently records shareholdings in Webjet, AMP and Bowen Coking Coal. However, she reportedly acquired a stake on October 28 in A Pauline Production Pty Ltd, a company credited on promotional material for the film ,which owns half the shares in A Super Progressive Movie Pty Ltd.

The 90-minute cartoon is due to premiere on January 26 and will be available to stream for $12.99.

Hanson has also been linked to Small Batch Brewing Pty Ltd, which began in March and has not been publicly disclosed in the same way as her other listed interests. Hanson previously floated the idea of launching a craft beer to better connect with voters, though a spokesman declined to comment on the nature of the business when questioned by other outlets.

Her spokesperson has argued there is no wrongdoing, claiming the companies involved are not trading and do not pose conflicts of interest.

“In the interest of transparency, Senator Hanson’s office is seeking confirmation from the Senate tabling office and will update the record if required,” the spokesman said.

“Proceeds from A Super Progressive Movie will be redirected to One Nation to assist the party in winning seats from the appalling Albanese Labor government at the 2028 federal election.”

While the register questions continue, the film itself has sparked its own backlash. A classification report on the animation describes extensive slapstick violence, crude sexual humour, and scenes it says treat discrimination and equality issues as punchlines.

“The entire film is full of crude humour, which trivialises the fight for equality and issues, including the rights of minority groups and those facing discrimination, including First Nations people, the LGBTQIA+ community, differently abled people, etc,” the report states.

“It openly names concepts like generational trauma (especially regarding First Nations people), gender transitioning and body dysmorphia and makes fun of them,” the report continues.

Hanson has dismissed criticism of the film, framing it as an example of “cancel culture.”

“Did anyone seriously think we were going to produce a PG movie?” she said.

“It deals with the culture of victimhood that is destroying not only Australia, but much of western society.”

The project has already run into trouble in Canberra. Parliamentary officials previously cancelled a proposed screening at Parliament House, where they said: “The planned special event film screening of A Super Progressive Movie scheduled for 25 November 2025 in the Australian Parliament House theatre has been cancelled,” citing the requirement that events must not be “likely to cause offence to any part of the Australian community.”

On Monday, Hanson also appeared in Brisbane where she addressed a crowd at a March for Australia event in the CBD botanic gardens. She brushed off concerns about the heat, telling supporters it was not due to “that climate change rubbish”.

Hanson urged the crowd to support One Nation, as the party records strong polling, saying:“They’re only the polls, but they are showing an indication that you are wanting to vote One Nation,” before turning her attention to what she called “mass migration”.

She later drew applause while quoting Don Chipp: “I’m going to keep the bastards honest.” Hanson then added: “Well I’ll tell you what, mate, I intend to get rid of the bastards.”