Chappell Roan Retracts Brigitte Bardot Tribute After Learning Of Her Controversial Views

Queer icon Chappell Roan has walked back comments paying tribute to the late Brigitte Bardot after fans alerted her to the stars controversial views.

The star passed away this week at the age of 91 following recent surgery, although her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

While Bardot was a screen and fashion icon, many seem to have overlooked her controversial views, including Chappell Roan.

Chappell Roan confirms she does not condone views of Brigitte Bardot

Following the news of the death of Brigitte Bardot singer Chappell Roan paid tribute to the star online.

“Rest in peace Ms. Bardot,” she posted on Sunday “She was my inspiration for red wine supernova.”

Bardot had been known as a French fashion icon and had appeared in over 47 films in her career, garnering many fans.

However in the later years of her life Bardot made public her more controversial far right views, which many were not quick to forget.

The actress made countless inflammatory comments about homosexuality as well as immigration, ethnic minorities, Islam and had a public falling out with her ex husband and son.

So much so that French courts fined her five times for her inflammatory comments.

In 2003 she released her book A Cry in the Silence which published countless statements about the above groups and openly endorsed right wing politics.

Her final book, released in 2025, also went on to make further comments against both gay people and the trans community directly.

Needless to say Chappell Roan was not aware of these views when making her tribute online, but it seems her fans were quick to educate her.

“Holy shit I did not know all that insane shit Ms. Bardot stood for,” she published on her Instagram stories in the following days.

“I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”

Roan has included the singers name in the lyrics to Red Wine Supernova which read “She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot / She showed me things I didn’t know”

Bardot passed away in her hometown of the French Riviera earlier this week.