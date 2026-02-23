Vale Maxi Shield: LGBTQ+ Community Mourns Passing of Drag Icon

The Australian drag scene is in mourning after the passing of Maxi Shield, the acclaimed and widely beloved Sydney drag performer.

Friends, fans and fellow performers have taken to social media to share memories of Maxi, sparkling stage presence and the joy she brought to audiences throughout Australia and beyond.

Universal Sydney licensee Dillon Shaw posted from the Universal social media pages, saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of our beloved Maxi Shield’s passing.

“In all my years in this community, there has never been a time I can remember when Maxi wasn’t an iconic presence (and she’d absolutely smack you for reminding her of that). Maxi worked across every queer venue in Sydney, touching hearts not only across the country but around the world through her appearance on Drag Race Down Under.

“This Mardi Gras will feel different. It will be more solemn, as so many of us gather carrying the space left by her smile, her quick wit, and her remarkable spirit.”

“What a fight you gave it!” wrote Beverly Buttercup on social media. “What a showgirl! A true legend will be sadly missed.”

The legacy of Maxi Shield

Maxi Shield — whose real name was Kristopher Elliot — was a veteran of Australia’s drag world long before she stepped onto the global stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Across more than two decades of performance, she stood as a larger-than-life presence with a deep commitment to community, inclusion and celebration.

Her resume of achievements is nothing short of phenomenal. She appeared in the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 and the Gay Games opening in 2002, moments that marked her as a trailblazer.

For many, Maxi’s appearance on the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in 2021 was a defining moment that introduced her to the global queer community. She brought her whole self to the competition with humour, honesty and that unmistakable energy of a performer who had earned every year of her craft. She made an impression not just with her drag, but with her voice — speaking openly about being a proud, “plus-sized older queen” as the “seasoned chook” of the season — reminding audiences that drag is for every size and shape, and every stage of life.

But Sydney’s queer cultural life knew Maxi well beyond television screens. She was a fixture on stages on Oxford Street and all across the country, hosting and performing at long-running events, festivals and fundraisers. She was always one of those queens that truly showed up for community.

In a previous interview with Star Observer, Maxi spoke about the importance of showing up authentically and lifting others up, particularly within Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ communities she cared deeply about.

She was also a prominent Star Observer contributor, penning articles and opinion pieces that captured the colour, chaos and care of community life.

A hard-fought battle: cancer diagnosis and community support

In the middle of last year, while performing overseas at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Fountain Lakes In Lockdown: A Drag Parody, she was hospitalised due to a swollen gland that was later diagnosed as a cancerous growth.

From her hospital bed in Scotland, Maxi shared candid updates with fans, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love that followed news of her illness. Fundraisers quickly emerged with the goal of $10,000 — which it quickly hit within thee days — to assist with medical expenses and travel challenges while she was away from home. The fundraiser ended up raising $45,000, which really does show the absolute love the community had for Maxi.

She spoke openly about the road ahead, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, and always maintained an air or positivity and resilience — in typical Maxi style.

Further details about memorial events for Maxi Shield will be shared as they become available.

The team at Star Observer would like to pass on their condolences to Kris’ family and loved ones, as well as all who loved Kris and the true icon that was Maxi Shield. Vale, Maxi.