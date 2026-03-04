A date and location has been announced for a fabulous send off for the beloved Sydney queen Maxi Shield, who passed away in February at the age of 51 after a fight with cancer.

The community has banded together in mourning since her passing, paying tributes online and even honouring her at the Mardi Gras Parade – but now Sydney can gather in person next Wednesday 11 March to give the iconic queen the farewell she deserves.

“Maxi wasn’t just a drag superstar. She was a an icon, a worldwide superstar, a sister, a loud laugh in a quiet room, and a fierce advocate for her community. She gave her time, her talent and her heart to so many of us. She built us up and was the heartbeat of our community. She made us feel seen. She reminded us to be bold, and to take up space. Now it’s our turn to show up for her,” said Maxi’s partner, David, and queens Tora Hymen, Vanity and Jacquie St Hyde who helped raise funds for the service.

Maxi Shield — whose real name was Kristopher Elliot — was a beloved staple of Sydney’s drag community, and an international name after competing in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Her resume of achievements is nothing short of phenomenal. She appeared in the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 and the Gay Games opening in 2002. With more than two decades of performance, it seems like everyone has stories of her vibrant performances on stage, the many causes she supported, and her presence and effect on the community.

The celebration of Maxi’s extraordinary life will happen on Oxford Street, the famous strip where she spent much of her career, with the service taking place at Paddington Town Hall.

Due to the venues capacity, there will also be a series of venues on Oxford St who will be live-streaming the service, including The Oxford, Stonewall, Universal, and The Burdekin.

The dress code is “smart and dignified with a pop of colour”, with a particular note that Maxi’s favourite look of purple and sparkles will be welcomed.

After the service Maxi will make her final journey down Oxford street, with everyone invited to come out onto the street and wave her farewell. There’s also an after-party at the Beresford Upstairs, for those who wish to keep celebrating Maxi’s life.

The celebration of Maxi Shield’s life will be on 11 Mar 2026, 11:00 am AEDT, at Paddington Town Hall on Oxford, and will also be live streamed online and in a series of satellite location. You can reserve your tickets here.