PHOTOS: All The Pics From The ‘Bloody Glorious’ Wake For Maxi Shield

The funeral service for beloved Sydney drag star and community icon Maxi Shield — born Kristopher Elliot — was held at Paddington Town Hall on March 11, before mourners lined Oxford Street to watch the hearse pass through the heart of Sydney’s queer precinct one final time.

This was followed up by the wake — lovingly dubbed ‘the after party’ — at The Beresford in Surry Hills.

11 March, 2026

The Beresford, Surry Hills

Photographer: Mark Dickson/Deep Field Photography