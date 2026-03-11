PHOTOS: All The Pics From The ‘Bloody Glorious’ Wake For Maxi Shield

Photos
Star Online
March 12, 2026
PHOTOS: All The Pics From The ‘Bloody Glorious’ Wake For Maxi Shield
0Y8A2048.CR3 0Y8A2039.CR3 0Y8A2018.CR3 0Y8A2016.CR3 0Y8A2013.CR3 0Y8A2009.CR3 0Y8A2004.CR3 0Y8A1993.CR3 0Y8A1989.CR3 0Y8A1961.CR3 0Y8A1959.CR3 0Y8A1951.CR3 0Y8A1946.CR3 0Y8A1940.CR3 0Y8A1929.CR3 0Y8A1897.CR3 0Y8A1881.CR3 0Y8A1878.CR3 0Y8A1876.CR3 0Y8A1867.CR3 0Y8A1859.CR3 0Y8A1847.CR3 0Y8A1840.CR3 0Y8A1833.CR3 0Y8A1831.CR3 0Y8A1827.CR3 0Y8A1825.CR3

The funeral service for beloved Sydney drag star and community icon Maxi Shield — born Kristopher Elliot — was held at Paddington Town Hall on March 11, before mourners lined Oxford Street to watch the hearse pass through the heart of Sydney’s queer precinct one final time.

This was followed up by the wake — lovingly dubbed ‘the after party’ — at The Beresford in Surry Hills.

11 March, 2026
The Beresford, Surry Hills
Photographer: Mark Dickson/Deep Field Photography

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

“Bloody Glorious”: Maxi Shield Farewelled With Procession Down Oxford Street
March 11, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

“Bloody Glorious”: Maxi Shield Farewelled With Procession Down Oxford Street
Community News New South Wales News News
Everyone Is Invited To Help Farewell The Fabulous And Beloved Maxi Shield
March 5, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

Everyone Is Invited To Help Farewell The Fabulous And Beloved Maxi Shield
Community News News
We’re Truly Ecstatica To Report 2026 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade Dazzled The Country
February 28, 2026 | Chloe Sargeant

We’re Truly Ecstatica To Report 2026 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade Dazzled The Country
National News New South Wales News News
Drag Icon Maxi Shield To Be Honoured At Mardi Gras Parade
February 25, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

Drag Icon Maxi Shield To Be Honoured At Mardi Gras Parade
Mardi Gras National News New South Wales News
Vale Maxi Shield: LGBTQ+ Community Mourns Passing of Drag Icon
February 23, 2026 | Chloe Sargeant

Vale Maxi Shield: LGBTQ+ Community Mourns Passing of Drag Icon
Drag National News New South Wales News News