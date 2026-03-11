“Bloody Glorious”: Maxi Shield Farewelled With Procession Down Oxford Street

Maxi Shield has made her final journey down Oxford Street, with a funeral procession being held so loved ones and fans alike could say farewell to the beloved drag queen and community icon.

The funeral service for Maxi Shield — born Kristopher Elliot — was held at Paddington Town Hall before mourners lined Oxford Street to watch the hearse pass through the heart of Sydney’s queer precinct one final time.

Inside the packed hall, the atmosphere moved between laughter and tears as stories were shared about the queen whose quick wit, big heart and undeniable star power made her a fixture of Sydney drag for more than two decades. A pair of purple stilettos sat atop the white casket — a fitting tribute to a performer who never did anything quietly.

Celebrant Nick Bone opened the service by inviting mourners to reflect on the performer behind the persona.

“We’re gathered here to celebrate the life of Kristopher Elliott, our dazzling, our much loved Maxi Shield,” he said, describing her as “an international drag artist whose extraordinary talent, boundless generosity and unforgettable spirit lit up stages”.

Long-time friends and fellow performers Vanity and Tora Hymen delivered emotional tributes, sharing memories of decades spent working side-by-side in dressing rooms, bars and drag shows across Sydney.

“I will forever miss my drag sister, my chosen family, my ride or die,” Vanity told the crowd. “But I take so much comfort in knowing that she left no stone unturned, no opportunity missed.”

“Maxi would have declared today ‘bloody glorious’,” said Vanity — then encouraging the crowd to chant ‘bloody glorious’ back to her.

“I think we can all take comfort in, because while her life was far too short, it was also incredibly full,” said Tora. “She travelled, she performed, she made people laugh, and she built friendships that lasted decades.”

But in typical drag queen fashion, their tribute were also included some dark comedy, making people laugh even in the most tragic of circumstances:

When Shield’s long-time partner David spoke, he was visibly emotional, saying that Maxi was “more than a partner.”

“You were my soulmate and companion,” he said.

Singer Marney McQueen performed Prince’s Purple Rain — a song closely associated with Shield’s performances — as photos and video from her career played on screen, tracing a life spent entertaining Sydney, Australia, and thr world.

At the end of the service, pallbearers carried Maxi’s casket out to Madonna’s Like a Prayer remix before being placed in the hearse for one final trip along Oxford Street.

Crowds gathered outside venues along the strip, many waving Pride flags, applauding, and throwing flowers as the hearse passed through the street that had been central to Maxi’s career.

Several venues livestreamed the service so the wider community could watch the farewell together, and Maxi’s wake — lovingly referred to as “the after party” — was held at the Beresford.

“Maxi wasn’t just a drag superstar. She was a an icon, a worldwide superstar, a sister, a loud laugh in a quiet room, and a fierce advocate for her community. She gave her time, her talent and her heart to so many of us. She built us up and was the heartbeat of our community. She made us feel seen. She reminded us to be bold, and to take up space. Now it’s our turn to show up for her,” said Maxi’s partner, David, and queens Tora Hymen, Vanity and Jacquie St Hyde said in a statement to previous to the service. The Gofundme they created for the service quickly raised over $50,000 to help send off the queen with the procession she deserves.

Vale Maxi Shield

Maxi Shield, also known as Kristopher Elliot — was a beloved staple of Sydney’s drag community, and an international name after competing in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Her iconic resume includes appearing in the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 and the Gay Games opening in 2002. She has performed for more than two decades, and is well known along the Oxford Street strip, the gay heart of Sydney.

Across more than 25 years of performing, Shield became known not only for her razor-sharp humour and commanding stage presence, but also for the mentorship, and how she showed up for community.

You only need to look at the hundreds of tributes posted online to understand Maxi’s significance in the community, which ranged from friend and families, other queens in the drag community, and even international stars from the Drag Race franchise.

Maxi was also honoured during the 2026 Mardi Gras Parade. “We’ll be paying tribute on the route and holding space to remember a performer who helped shape our stages and our spirits,” said the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Instagram.

Vale, Kris Elliott and Maxi Shield — a community icon, whose legacy and memory will be treasured forever.