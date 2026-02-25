Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have just announced that iconic Sydney drag queen Maxi Shield, who sadly passed away on Monday will be honoured during the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

“Further to the devestating (sic) news of Maxi Shield’s passing we will be paying tribute to her in this Saturday’s Parade. We’ll be paying tribute on the route and holding space to remember a performer who helped shape our stages and our spirits,” they said on Instagram.

The acclaimed and widely beloved Sydney drag performer whose real name was Kristopher Elliot, was a veteran of Australia’s drag world long before she stepped onto the global stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Across more than two decades of performance, she stood as a larger-than-life presence with a deep commitment to community, inclusion and celebration. Her resume of achievements is nothing short of phenomenal. She appeared in the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 and the Gay Games opening in 2002, moments that marked her as a trailblazer.

The drag and broader queer community have rallied together to mourn the queen after her tragic death from cancer complications. Tributes have flowed in from around the world, highlighting her impact on drag and how beloved she was.

“A true Sydney institution and much-loved darling of our community, her presence was radiant and her legacy everlasting,” said fellow queen Joyce Maynge.

A Gofundme has been set up by Maxi’s partner, David, and queens Tora Hymen, Vanity and Jacquie St Hyde to help pay for Maxi’s memorial and funeral costs.

“We are raising funds to cover funeral and memorial costs, and to give Maxi the send-off she deserves, one that reflects the colour, pride, and power she brought into our world.”

In only one day, the fund has raised almost $40,000, proving the deep love the community holds for her.

“Our beloved Maxi passed away following complications from cancer treatment. She fought with everything she had,” they wrote.

“Maxi wasn’t just a drag superstar. She was a an icon, a worldwide superstar, a sister, a loud laugh in a quiet room, and a fierce advocate for her community. She gave her time, her talent and her heart to so many of us. She built us up and was the heartbeat of our community. She made us feel seen. She reminded us to be bold, and to take up space. Now it’s our turn to show up for her.”