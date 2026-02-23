“Legends Like Maxi Never Really Leave Us”: Tributes For Maxi Shield Are Pouring In From The Drag Community

The drag and broader queer community has come out in force to pay tribute for Sydney drag legend Maxi Shield, who passed away at the age of 51 after a fight with cancer.

“Shine bright, Diva,” wrote Prada Clutch on Instagram. “You will be deeply missed by everyone lucky enough to know you — and by the countless fans who loved you from the stage lights and beyond. Forever the Queen of Hearts.”

“You have been an absolute delight of a friend and sister. I’ll remember you for so many things; cackling about our friends, plotting the wonderful things that we are going to do in our careers, your support, constantly laughing, your wonderful stories, talking about men, the time you dressed as Penguin, the love you have for everyone. I love you my friend ❤️,” wrote Anita Wigl’it.

Maxi Shield — whose real name was Kristopher Elliot — was a beloved staple of Sydney’s drag community, and an international name after competing in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Her resume of achievements is nothing short of phenomenal. She appeared in the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 and the Gay Games opening in 2002. With more than two decades of performance, it seems like everyone has stories of her vibrant performances on stage, the many causes she supported, and her presence and effect on the community.

As queen Ma Dannii-x wrote in her tribute “it was an hour to have been mentored by you on Sydney’s icon drag queen competitions scene!!! I was there the night @madonna got you on stage ..just wow girl.”

“This Mardi Gras is for her” – tributes from the Sydney drag scene

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras posted, “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Maxi Shield. They were an icon and pillar of our community and we would like to take a moment to recognise all that Maxi stood for. This Mardi Gras will feel undeniably different with a space and light shining in her honour,” to which queen and fellow Drag Race Down Under contestant Karen from Finance responded “This Mardi Gras is for her”.

“Dim the lights of Oxford Street. A shining loved star has left the stage – love you Maxi,” wrote performer and legend Carlotta on Star Observer’s post.

“Oh Maxine… A true drag legend,” wrote drag queen Dallas Dellaforce. “You were such a huge part of the heart and soul of the Sydney drag scene.”

“A true Sydney institution and much-loved darling of our community, her presence was radiant and her legacy everlasting,” said Joyce Maynge.

An international queen

Drag Race production company World of Wonder posted “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kristopher Elliot AKA Maxi Shield. A part of our Down Under legacy, her electrifying presence on and off the stage will inspire us forever, and our deepest condolences go out to her friends and family. RIP, we love you Maxi. 💔”

Overseas queens have been quick to share memories too, showing that her kindness and talent transcend borders.

“RIP @maxishield 😇🪽My sweet Down Under sister!! I’ll never forget sitting in the dressing room with you and @_cocojumbo in Sydney sharing Australian snacks!! I still remember you laughing at the way I said “Shapes” 😂😂 I love you,” wrote Drag Race winner Angeria.

Meanwhile Drag Race judge Michelle Visage paid tribute saying “I loved this queen. A glorious human on the inside and out. Your love, heart, talent and energy will be missed…. @maxishield rest in power, my angel, you were truly one of a kind.”