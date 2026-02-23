NSW Liberal leader Kellie Sloane has ruffled the feathers of some conservative peers with her plans to march in Mardi Gras, with a “Kellie and the Sloane Rangers” Liberal Pride group, who will be wearing cowboy costumes including hats and boots.

While it’s not Sloane’s first time marching in Mardi Gras, it will be her first time as Liberal leader — and wow the girls are fightingggggg.

Ms Davies told The Telegraph that her concerns were that voters might question whether it was the right priority at a time when so many people were struggling.

“The general question was, it this really a good idea?” the source said.

“Shamefully, the last Liberal Prime Minister led a march against marriage equality. Our parade should not platform the bigots who want to walk back our rights. We want a Mardi Gras that actually looks forward to a future of accessible healthcare for trans people,” Jean Maxine, Pride in Protest spokesperson told Star Observer.

“NSW Liberals like Chris Rath want to march in the very same parade that they have threatened to defund. With so many members of our community coming together to support trans rights, the Libs have never looked more out of place in our parade.”

Family First’s Lyle Shelton furious over Sloane marching

Director of the Family First party and penguin enemy Lyle Shelton, who campaigned against marriage equality in Australia and lost resoundingly, also furious weighed in, saying:

“Kellie Sloane’s decision to march is every mum and dad’s worst nightmare. The last thing parents suffering under the cost-of-living crisis want is the pressure of worrying about LGBTQA+ programs in their kids’ schools. There is direct line from the political activism of the Mardi Gras to Macquarie Street to the classrooms of New South Wales,” Mr Shelton said.

Mr Shelton said the parade also celebrates and entrenches a redefinition of marriage that severs the institution from its foundation in the union of one man and one woman.