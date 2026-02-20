Greg Fisher Steps Down As CEO Of Qtopia Sydney

Greg Fisher will be stepping down from his role as the founding CEO of Qtopia, marking the end of a pivotal time in the organisation’s history.

Chair of Qtopia Sydney Elaine Czulkowski confirmed the news on Friday morning, crediting Fisher with transforming the vision of Qtopia from its inception to the largest centre for queer history and culture in the world.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Greg for his extensive contribution, dedication and passion – from inception to where Qtopia Sydney is now. What he has achieved in a very short space of time is remarkable,” she said.

“Greg should be extremely proud, knowing he has built a community asset that is so special, honouring the dream of David Polson AM in a respectful and sensitive way. In doing so, he has created a legacy that now exists for generations to come.”

Opening to the public in 2024, Qtopia stands as a permanent reminder of the bravery, versatility, and passion of Australia’s queer community, platforming queer knowledge and artistic expression in its exhibitions. With support from all three levels of government, it has become cultural hub for the LGBTQIA+ community, with a volunteer base of over 700 passionate supporters.

Fisher said working with the Qtopia team to bring their vision to the community had been the honour of a lifetime.

“Together we have created an asset that tells our stories, honours our past and champions equality for future generations,” he said. “At this stage in our development, it’s time to pass the baton on. I am confident that the organisation will benefit from fresh eyes, with this next stage focussed on building philanthropic partnerships that will take Qtopia Sydney into the future.”

Site of deep trauma reclaimed with pride

Fisher cited the transformation of the former Darlinghurst Police Station as his proudest achievement during his time, with the building acquired by Qtopia in 2023.

“A place once associated with trauma and humiliation has been reclaimed as a home of pride and resilience. The 78ers, once arrested there, are now our volunteers and living treasures of history,” he said.

“I thank Lord Mayor Clover Moore, Premier Chris Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for backing Qtopia Sydney from the beginning – trusting that their investment would be honoured by creating a special community asset that strengthens cohesion and respect for every identity.

“I also thank the many Ministers, Members of Parliament and Councillors from across the political spectrum whose support made Qtopia Sydney a reality in record time, with appreciation for NSW Arts Minister John Graham, NSW Education Minister Pru Carr, NSW Minister for Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Heritage Penny Sharpe, Independent Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich and Federal Minister Tanya Plibersek. I am also indebted to Create NSW, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in opening Qtopia Sydney to the world, and who now lead the charge on Stage 2 – delivering new experience spaces and a fully accessible property for all.”

He also noted the support of the Emeritus Founding Chair, the late David Polson AM, The Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch Foundation, the original Committee Members and Directors, the current serving Board, Patrons The Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG and Ita Buttrose AC OBE, Qtopia Ambassadors and his dedicated team.

“Greg’s legacy is not only the physical space we now have, but the stories, connections and opportunities that Qtopia Sydney provides to our community. Young people have found comfort in coming out to their peers whilst visiting us, a young gay couple from Singapore were engaged inside our exhibition space, and people have reflected on those lost to AIDS,” said Czulkowski.

A recruitment campaign for a new CEO has begun, with Czulkowski adding that the the Board is looking forward to building on the foundation established by Fisher.

“From here, Qtopia Sydney’s future is in the hands of the community,” she said. “Governments have shown their support by delivering this asset to us and now the community must back it.”