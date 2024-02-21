LGBTQ Museum Qtopia Sydney To Open Saturday

Sydney’s long-awaited LGBTQI museum, Qtopia Sydney is set to officially open its doors to the public on Saturday, February 24.

Located at and around the old Darlinghurst Police Station (301 Forbes Street), the Qtopia Sydney Campus includes 301 Forbes Street, The Substation, The Bandstand in Green Park, and the Taylor Square Toilet Block.

‘Giving Voice To Those Whose Voices Have Been Diminished’

12 curators (including Ben Graetz, Liz Bradshaw, George Savoulis, Jeremy Smith, Yiorgos Zafirio And Bren Donnellan, Beatrice ‘Bertie’ Blackman, and Laura Castagnini) created 17 exhibitions for the museum’s opening.

According to Qtopia Sydney, “A team of curators from all areas of the arts have worked with researchers, historians, established museums, archivists, media organisations and private collectors to create 17 new stories, giving voice to those whose voices have been diminished.”

‘Represents One Of The Most Colossal Examples Of Community Passion’

CEO of Qtopia Sydney Greg Fisher said, “On top of our opening exhibitions, we will welcome guests across our three performance venues, kicking off in March with theatre, cabaret, drag, music and more.”

Talking about the opening of Qtopia Sydney and what it took to get here, Fisher said, “The opening of Qtopia Sydney represents one of the most colossal examples of community passion and determination ever seen.

“Under the stewardship of a committed Board and a dedicated team, a community has come together. Well established Queer organisations quickly jumped in to support our contribution to the cultural and historical fabric of this city.”

Fisher continued, “We pay homage to the countless members and allies of the Queer community in this country on whose shoulders we stand, who gave us ballast, who endured discrimination, separatism and ostracisation so that one day, their stories would be told.”

‘A Place For Exploring Ideas And Foster A Deeper Understanding Of History And Current Events’

Discussing the museum’s location, NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham said, “Qtopia Sydney’s new and permanent home in the former Darlinghurst Police Station is a significant space for Sydney LGBTQIA+ community. It will be an important place for education, engagement, and artistic expression.

“This heritage-listed building holds a lot of history for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It will provide a place for exploring ideas and foster a deeper understanding of history and current events. I am pleased to see it’s reimagining as a much-needed cultural space in the centre of the Sydney.”

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station has an important place in the city’s Queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.

In September, the old Darlinghurst Police Station was officially handed over to Qtopia Sydney. Before the handover, the NSW Government was using the old police station as offices for NSW Health.

‘A Continuing Process Of Educating People’

In a January interview with Star Observer, founding chair David Polson explained that education is the most important part of Qtopia Sydney.

“It’s very much going to be a place of education, and I really want that to be my legacy for Qtopia – that it’s going to educate people, not just next year, and the year after – but in 10 years’ time, 20 years. It’s going to be a continuing process of educating people,” he said.

Qtopia Sydney will open to the public on Saturday 24 February from 10:30am until 4:30pm.

For more information visit qtopiasydney.com.au