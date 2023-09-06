Old Darlinghurst Police Station Officially Handed Over To LGBT Museum Qtopia Sydney

The old Darlinghurst Police Station was officially handed over to LGBTQI museum Qtopia Sydney, on September 5.

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station on Forbes and Bourke Streets has an important place in the city’s queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.

‘A New Future Of Tolerance’

In a statement, CEO of Qtopia Sydney, Greg Fisher said, “The transfer of this property holds great significance.

Fisher continued, “The Queer community will take confidence that the hard-fought wins from illegality to legality, from inequality to equality, from humiliation to respect, have been heard by political leaders across the spectrum. Our stories will soon be invested in this property – told and re-told – to ensure that education and awareness are the foundation of a new future of tolerance, acceptance, respect and love.”

‘A Dedicated Space For Education’

The move to the old Darlinghurst Police Station was made possible through support from the NSW government, as well as the City of Sydney.

“This initiative reflects the NSW Government’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse stories of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns.

“By providing a dedicated space for education, reflection and artistic expression, these important narratives will be honoured, shared and become part of a lasting tribute that engages, educates and inspires many future generations to come.”

On April 19, NSW’s new Labor government announced the former Darlinghurst police station as the permanent home for Qtopia.

‘Celebrate The Community’s Resilience’

In post to social media, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore celebrated the news, writing, “As one of the most LGBTQIA+ inclusive communities not just in Australia but around the world, Oxford Street is the perfect home for a museum that celebrates the history and culture of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“While this building contributed to injustices suffered by many LGBTIQA+ people, transforming it into a significant community resource will support the healing of past injustices, address past wrongs, and celebrate the community’s resilience.”

Commemorating the event, Qtopia said, “In handing over stewardship of the building, the site is officially taking on its new name for the future – Qtopia Sydney.”

Before the handover, the NSW Government was using the old Darlinghurst police station as offices for NSW Health.

Qtopia Sydney is set to move into its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station in February 2024.