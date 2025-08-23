Fans Raise Over $10k For Hospitalised Drag Race Darling Maxi Shield

In just a few days fans of Drag Race darling Maxi Shield have managed to raise over $10,000 for the performer who is currently in hospital in Scotland.

Following the announcement that she had to withdraw from the Edinburgh production of Fountain Lakes In Lockdown fellow performer Jacqui st Hyde established the fundraiser to help Maxi out.

And the community were quick to rally behind the star.

Maxi Shield recovering in hospital in Scotland

After joining the cast of Fountain Lakes In Lockdown Drag Race star Maxi Shield recently travelled with the cast to Edinburgh, Scotland to perform the iconic drag parody show.

However whilst there things took a turn for the worst for Maxi who was hospitalised and had to withdraw from the show with the shows promoters announcing that Jarryd Prain would replace her.

Maxi took to Instagram from her hospital bed to share a health update with her fans.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days. On Monday I had an issue with the gland in my neck swollen” she said,

“That turned to the worst and I ended up in a ambulance and he get to the hospital in Edinburgh.”

“I’ve been transferred to the Best ear throat nose specialist in St. John’s Hospital where they’re trying to work out what’s happening with the swelling and also if there will be any more bleeding.”

While there was no immediate news of her return home she hoped for a speedy recovery to get back to Australia.

However despite having travel insurance her friends and fans were concerned for Maxi, with fellow drag performer Jacqui st Hyde jumping online to start a Gofundme page for the star.

“I know she wouldn’t love me doing this, but Maxi has been there for so many of us entertained us and given us some good belly laughs for years and now it’s time for us to be there for her” Jacqui wrote on the fundraising page.

“So if we can lighten the load and stress for our Queen Maxi and raise some money to help make this time a little easier for her, i think we should do it.”

The community was quick to rally around the star with fellow Drag Race Alumni jumping online to share their love and support and spread the word of the fundraiser.

And the funds quickly started to roll in.

In just three days the tally continued to rise with over 100 people chipping in with the page reaching $10,760 as of August 23.

With funds continuing to roll in the current goal for the fundraiser sits at $16,000 which Hyde says will help Maxi out with moving house when she returns as well as assisting her financially if she is unable to work when she gets back to Australia.