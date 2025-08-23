Switchboard Victoria Launches Helpline For Victims Of Dating App Attacks

In response to the alarming rise in attacks on members of the LGBTQIA+ community on dating apps Switchboard Victoria have established a new helpline.

The specific helpline will provide confidential support and advice to victims over the phone.

Switchboard’s Rainbow Door helpline will provide the service which will operate five days a week.

Switchboard Victoria respond to community concerns

Switchboard Victoria have launched their new helpline in response to the growing number of attacks on the community that have taken place via dating apps like Grindr.

In the last twelve months there have been multiple reports of men being lured to locations via the apps where they have been violently attacked and targeted by people posing as someone else.

The reports have been as widespread as Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Cairns and more with attackers, some as young as thirteen, becoming more and more brazen.

However authorities are also concerned at the number of people that may not be reporting similar attacks as they continue to track down the offenders and prosecute them.

Following reports of thirty five arrests made by police over the attacks in Melbourne earlier this year Caleb Hawke from Thorne Harbour Health expressed concern about those who are remaining silent.

We suspect there’s probably more for people that have decided not to,” he said of those not coming forward.

“Whether its physical assault, verbal assault, robbery, whatever the case may be, we’re really encouraging everyone to reach out to the police.”

Switchboard’s Rainbow Door helpline will now provide victims with a confidential service and may in turn shed more light on how much more prevalent the attacks are becoming.

Those wishing to access the service can do so by phoning 1800 729 367 and press 1 between 10am – 5pm, Monday through Friday.

Switchboard Victoria says that the service will be “staffed by trained LGBTIQA+ peer workers, the service will offer trauma-informed support, referral and information in a safe, affirming environment.”

“Callers can expect to be believed, supported, and provided with information about their rights and options – including accessing legal help, counselling, and police reporting pathways.”

More information about the helpline can be found online at www.switchboard.org.au/app-violence-support