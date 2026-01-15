NRLW Player Maddison Studdon Fronts Court Accused Of Domestic Violence

NRLW player Maddison Studdon has been accused of harassing and stalking her ex-girlfriend, allegedly calling her 29 times and making a “throat-slitting” gesture.

The former Blues captain was arrested on Tuesday morning after her former partner told police she feared Studdon was going to break into her house and “kill her” after allegedly arriving at her residence without invitation multiple times.

In court documents, police allege Studdon, 31, had become “fixated” on her ex-girlfriend engaging in an intimate relationship with a man as their own three year relationship ended, with the victim blocking her on social media and telling her “Never fucking message me again.”

Police said Studdon called her former partner from a private number 29 times and used bank transfers to contact the woman.

“Check msgs, enjoy the dick. Can stop being suss and own up. You make m e [sic] go off cause what you’re doing,” documents claim one of the messages read.

A video obtained by police allegedly shows Studdon standing outside the victim’s door for more than an hour on Monday afternoon while her ex-girlfriend was at work, before kicking the door and calling out “You’re having fucking sex, are ya.”

At 4am on Tuesday, Studdon is accused of returning to the unit and waiting until the victim returned home.

“The accused approached the victim’s vehicle and said, ‘fucking own up, you’re a cheater … explain yourself, explain yourself, you’re a fucking cheater,'” the documents read, going on to claim Studdon punched the side of the car and made a “throat slitting” gesture in her direction.

Police applied for an apprehended domestic violence order for the woman’s protection.

Studdon previously convicted of DV

Studdon was charged with one count each of stalking and intimidating (domestic violence) and using a carriage service to menace or harass.

On Wednesday, she entered pleas of not guilty to the charges, with her lawyer Javid Faiz telling the Sydney court she relied on the continuation of her sporting career.

“She’s played for the NSW State of Origin side from 2016 to 2019 and represented in the Australian women’s rugby league team,” he said.

“She played last year for the Dragons and a possible contract with North Queensland Cowboys. Why I raise that is her career has been reliant on NRL. That’s her career.

“Any DV-related matter is serious … but there may be other alternatives to full-time jail if she is convicted.”

The court also heard Studdon had a previous domestic violence conviction from 2015.

Magistrate Lucas Swan said the allegations were “concerning”, but granted her bail under several conditions, including not accessing social media.

She is due to appear in Downing Centre Local Court next month.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: