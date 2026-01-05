Victorian AFL League President Reported To Integrity Unit After “Gender Weirdness” Comments

The President of a Victorian community football league has been reported to the AFL integrity unit after he was alleged to have made comments about “grooming and gender weirdness” in relation to a breakout women’s team.

The Kyneton Women’s Wedge-Tailed Eagles left their home league, Kyneton Football Netball Club, in 2024 after players described a culture of “horrible, volatile” attitudes, claims which the KFNC have denied.

KWFC were accepted to play as part of the Central Victorian Football League for 2025, with unanimous approval to continue into the 2026 season, only to have their application cancelled by AFL Victoria after an appeal was made by the Riddell District Football League.

Now, President of the RDFL, Brenton Knott, is alleged to have made comments via social media that the situation was “not about footy, it’s about grooming and gender weirdness”.

“You need to look at the other side. They don’t deserve anything — you’re advocating that any team that’s not happy breaks away,” read the alleged message from Knott, which has been seen by the ABC.

“How is that manageable by the AFL? If you look at the principals [sic] in this — it’s not about footy, it’s about grooming and gender weirdness.

“You follow local footy so you need to see AFL Vic and RDFNL aren’t the bad ones here.”

The KWFC has reported the message to the AFL integrity unit, and is calling for a review into the matter.

Comment undermines trust and confidence in systems “designed to protect participants”, team says

“We unequivocally condemn the sentiments expressed in that message,” the club wrote in a statement posted late last year. “Language that misrepresents inclusion, gender diversity, or community participation as harmful or inappropriate has no place in football, particularly when expressed by those in leadership positions.

“The issue is not ‘about footy’ in the way it has been portrayed. It is about values, governance, and the standards expected of those entrusted with leadership in community sport. When senior officials rely on rhetoric that falsely links inclusion with risk, it undermines trust, safety and confidence in the systems designed to protect participants.”

A review conducted by AFL Victoria last year into the events that led to the dozens of women leaving the KFNC has been completed, with the KWFC calling for the findings to be made public.

The club are also preparing to to take the matter to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, seeking a review and the overturning of AFL Victoria’s decision to reject their admittance to CVFL’s 2026 season.

“KWFC will always advocate for safe, inclusive, and well-governed community football spaces,” they said. “We will not be silent when those values are undermined.”