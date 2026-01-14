João Lucas Reis da Silva Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Compete At Australian Open

Brazilian tennis player João Lucas Reis da Silva made history on Monday when he became the first openly gay man to compete at the Australian Open.

In 2024, the 25-year-old became the first active male professional player to come out when he shared a series of photos to Instagram celebrating his boyfriend’s birthday, actor and model Gui Sampaio Ricardo.

He went on to make history again as the first out gay tennis pro to compete in a Grand Slam event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by João Lucas Reis (@joaolreis)

The Brazilian no. 3 is currently ranked 204th in the world, but reached his peak position to date of 187th in November, climbing more than 200 spots since the time of his coming out.

Unfortunately, Reis da Silva lost to Portugal’s Henrique Rocha in the first round of qualifying for the men’s draw on Monday, 6-2, 6-4, but will be paid at least $40,500 AUD.

Focus remains “100 percent” on tennis

Speaking to Argentine website La Nacion last, year, Reis da Silva said he didn’t want his coming out to effect his game, and had denied opportunities to become somewhat of a spokesperson.

“I don’t want to be an example,” he said. “I’m at my highest ranking for focusing 100 percent on tennis, and I don’t want that to change. I want to keep improving.

“At first, when I told people, it was difficult for me because my routine didn’t change, but other things came to mind. I was offered to do advertisements, campaigns, talks… and I didn’t want to. A tennis player already has a lot of pressure and things going through their mind. And the simpler your day-to-day life is, the better you can handle things on the court.”

However, he does acknowledge the significance of his position as an out gay man in professional tennis.

“It’s a really hard thing that homosexuality isn’t talked about in men’s tennis,” he said. “There’s a lot of machismo. And there are stereotypes that men have to appear stronger and more masculine; but it’s a little sad. I remember when I wasn’t open and tried to appear something I wasn’t. And when I started meeting friends in Rio de Janeiro who were similar to me, that’s when I understood they didn’t have problems. They didn’t hide anything. I felt good when I started seeing people who were like me.

“It’s getting better and better, but there’s still a lot to improve. It’s 2025, and I’m the first tennis player to have spoken out… it’s funny. I don’t think I’m the only one. If you look at other sports, there are more examples. But if I’m able to come here one day, like I did in December, and upload a photo with my boyfriend, it’s because things are better.”