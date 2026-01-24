British Tennis Paralympian Greg Slade Comes Out As Gay

Michael James
January 24, 2026
British Tennis Paralympian Greg Slade Comes Out As Gay
Image: Image: LTA.org.uk

Paralympian and silver medallist Greg Slade has come out as gay ahead of the upcoming Australian open.

The British Paralympian and wheelchair tennis player shared his coming out online this week, making him one of only a few openly gay men playing at the highest level of tennis.

He also announced his plans to work closer with Pride In Tennis in the future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gregory Slade PLY (@gregjslade)

 

Greg Slade makes his private life public

Taking to Instagram Greg Slade revealed his sexuality had not been a secret to those near to him, however it was not something he had made public knowledge.

Now he has vowed to change that.

“To those closest to me, my sexuality has long been no secret,” he wrote.

“However, when it comes to the wider tennis community, I’ve so far kept that part of my life private.”

“Now feels like the right time to change that.”

Slade acknowledged there were very few gay men in his sport, other high profile players who have come out include João Lucas Reis da Silva, swiss star Mika Brunold and retired ATP player Brian Vahaly.

“As one of only a handful of gay men playing at the highest levels of tennis, I want to use the privilege and uniqueness of my position to help bring about positive change” he wrote.

He went on to acknowledge that he would be working further with Pride In Tennis to help shine a light on awareness and visibility within the sport.

“Pride in Tennis helps to promote and foster an inclusive environment and culture for the LGBTQ+ community across all levels and formats of tennis.”

“This has been instrumental in helping to bring greater awareness and visibility to LGBTQ+ causes within our sport.”

He also acknowledged there was still “lots to be done”.

“However, I look forward to collaborating with Pride in Tennis to help further amplify their important work, and I want to thank them and all those around me for their support on this new chapter of the journey.”

Slade competed at the Summer Paralympics in 2024 where he received a silver medal in the quad doubles.

He is set to compete at the Australian Open 2026 Wheelchair Championships in Melbourne this week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gregory Slade PLY (@gregjslade)

 

