Former Aussie Basketball Star Andrew Ogilvy Comes Out As Gay

Former Australian basketball player Andrew Ogilvy has become the second-ever NBL player to come out as gay.

The 37-year-old publicly discussed his sexuality for the first time in an interview with the openly gay Adelaide 36ers star, Isaac Humphries ahead of the NBL’s fourth pride round.

“There’s now a place for us to have this conversation, to be able to talk as openly as this,” Ogilvy said of his decision to come out.

“If people want to talk to someone, people want to be able to ask opinions, ask questions, it gives them someone else to reach to.”

Ogilvy, who retired in 2022 after 218 NBL appearances, also revealed that he had been married to his long time partner, now husband, for 18 months, but felt as though he had to “present as straight and not show this side of my personality”.

“I probably didn’t live my life as authentically as I probably could have during my time, especially in the NBL,” he added.

“Part of it was a view that it was just my business, but the world shifted between our generations, when marriage equality vote rolled around, I was very vocal around that while still not publicly saying, ‘I’m a gay man’.”

“Basketball is such a universal space and universal game”

Humphries became the second-ever active men’s pro-basketball player to come out in 2022 while playing for Melbourne United, following the NBA’s Jason Collins in 2013.

Ogilvy said watching Humphries’ coming out journey had given him courage that he would be able to do the same.

“(It was) hugely beneficial to have someone of your stature and attitude be able to step forward and say this is who you are,” he said.

Humphries said further visibility for LGBTQIA+ people in the sport was important, and pushed back against the notion that queer people were being “forced” on audiences.

“We’ve got a player who plays every weekend, who is openly gay and an ex-player now, who’s openly gay and married, who’s prepared to talk about this life and these situations,” he said.

“Everybody is welcome. Basketball is such a universal space and universal game, why wouldn’t we also celebrate this community?”

Basketball Australia released a statement on Thursday morning in support of Ogilvy’s coming out, saying that the game plays a greater role than the court.

“For every participant, basketball is a means of connection and a place where everyone should feel safe and respected regardless of identity,” they said.

“Creating environments where people can be their authentic selves on and off the court is fundamental to the health, strength and future of our game and we commend Ogilvy, the NBL and supporting Clubs & organisations for presenting a platform to do so.”