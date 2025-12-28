Fans React To Emotional Coming Out Scene On Stranger Things

Fans of Stranger Things have reacted to a moving scene in the latest instalment of the final season of the hit show.

The scene features Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) coming out as gay to his family and friends in a touching scene.

Fans online have heaped praise on the beautiful and touching moment as the series heads towards its final episodes.

A heartwarming coming out scene in Stranger Things

The final season of Stranger Things has been a long time coming with season five dropping in three instalments.

After dropping volume one on November 26 the second volume dropped just in time for Christmas on December 25 and the finale due for December 31.

However it was the emotional coming out scene for Will Byers in volume two that has everyone talking.

Fans had been speculating that Will Byers sexuality would be confirmed back in season four, with with Schnapp confirming in July 2022 that the character is gay. 

The following year in 2023, the then 18 year old Noah Schnapp took to TikTok to announce that he was gay stating “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Season five saw the character of Will Byers finally address his sexuality after the psycic villain Vecna preyed on his secrets and insecurities about his sexuality haunting him with visions of a world where his family and friends pushed him away when they found out.

Byers begins his emotional monologue with his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) before being joined by this friends to share the news.

“I haven’t told any of you this because I don’t want you to see me differently. But the truth is… I am. I am different” he tells them.

“I just pretended like I wasn’t because I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be like everyone else. I wanted to be like my friends and, I am like you. I’m like you in, in almost every way” he told his friends before addressing his secret.

“I just— I just— I— I don’t like girls. I mean, I do just— Just not like you guys do” he finally reveals.

“But then today Vecna showed me what would happen if I did this, if I told you guys the truth. He showed me a future and in this future, some of you are just worried for me, worried that that things will be harder for me, and it just makes me feel like something’s wrong with me.”

You can watch the full scene of his coming out below.

Naturally fans have reacted to the much awaited scene, heaping praise on the actor and the character online with some calling it “perhaps one of the best moments of the entire series.”

The final instalment of Stranger Things will landed on December 31.

 

