Fans React To Emotional Coming Out Scene On Stranger Things

Fans of Stranger Things have reacted to a moving scene in the latest instalment of the final season of the hit show.

The scene features Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) coming out as gay to his family and friends in a touching scene.

Fans online have heaped praise on the beautiful and touching moment as the series heads towards its final episodes.

A heartwarming coming out scene in Stranger Things

The final season of Stranger Things has been a long time coming with season five dropping in three instalments.

After dropping volume one on November 26 the second volume dropped just in time for Christmas on December 25 and the finale due for December 31.

However it was the emotional coming out scene for Will Byers in volume two that has everyone talking.

Fans had been speculating that Will Byers sexuality would be confirmed back in season four, with with Schnapp confirming in July 2022 that the character is gay.

The following year in 2023, the then 18 year old Noah Schnapp took to TikTok to announce that he was gay stating “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Season five saw the character of Will Byers finally address his sexuality after the psycic villain Vecna preyed on his secrets and insecurities about his sexuality haunting him with visions of a world where his family and friends pushed him away when they found out.

Byers begins his emotional monologue with his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) before being joined by this friends to share the news.

“I haven’t told any of you this because I don’t want you to see me differently. But the truth is… I am. I am different” he tells them.

“I just pretended like I wasn’t because I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be like everyone else. I wanted to be like my friends and, I am like you. I’m like you in, in almost every way” he told his friends before addressing his secret.

“I just— I just— I— I don’t like girls. I mean, I do just— Just not like you guys do” he finally reveals.

“But then today Vecna showed me what would happen if I did this, if I told you guys the truth. He showed me a future and in this future, some of you are just worried for me, worried that that things will be harder for me, and it just makes me feel like something’s wrong with me.”

You can watch the full scene of his coming out below.

Fuck it here’s the complete will byers stranger things coming out scene pic.twitter.com/bAPlwmp7Cp — oirovi (@bigfanofcops) December 27, 2025

Naturally fans have reacted to the much awaited scene, heaping praise on the actor and the character online with some calling it “perhaps one of the best moments of the entire series.”

WILL COMING OUT MADE ME SO SAD AND HAPPY 😭🥹 #StrangerThings5vol2 pic.twitter.com/h25PonlJZK — 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜 🩵✨💕 (@emohorror_erik) December 26, 2025

The scene where Will came out and had an open, heartfelt conversation was one of the best this season, perhaps one of the best moments of the entire series

Everyone accepting him was beautiful 🥹

We need more love than hate❤️‍🩹#StrangerThings5 #StrangerThings #StrangerThings5vol2 pic.twitter.com/TWKTymIj7w — Vee_Godoi (@NicaVee03) December 26, 2025

Will Byers comes out, this is SO powerful, I really wish we had tv like this when I was growing up 🫶🏻 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/xu9hwdL2Ba — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) December 26, 2025

You can tell the casuals from the actual #StrangerThings fans by their reaction to The Bridge. If you don’t understand that the Will scene was literally the most important scene of this SHOW, a scene the show has been building towards since EPISODE ONE, you’re a mouth breather. pic.twitter.com/4sN3B7P7mV — Mikey Russo (@MikeyPanik) December 26, 2025

Will coming out to a room full of people in the 80s is WILD. But good for him! I’m loving Will this season 😂 #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/0LeImkoXFa — Kenny (@KennyMac94) December 26, 2025

STRANGER THINGS HAS ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT WILL BYERS AND WITHOUT HIM THRE WOULD BE NO STRANGER THINGS pic.twitter.com/Q4i9oJTR6z — em (@missthecIouds) October 22, 2025

The final instalment of Stranger Things will landed on December 31.