Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.

In an post to TikTok, Schnapp, 18, wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

Fans Respond

Fans responded with support in the comments.

“PROUD OF YOU,” wrote one person.

“I ALWAYS KNEW BUT IM STILL SHOCKED,” wrote another.

A third wrote, “We love you noah so so so much.”

Another person, who was apparently not surprised, wrote, “I FREAKING KNEW IT.”

Fifth Season On Its Way

On Stranger Things, Schnapp plays Will Byers. In the most recent season, it was heavily hinted that his character has feelings for his best friend, Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard.

In July, in an interview with Variety magazine, Schnapp confirmed that his Stranger Things character is gay.

At the time, Schnapp told Variety, “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike,”

The American science fiction horror drama series, set in the 1980’s has received numerous awards including MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Show, multiple People’s Choice Awards, as well as dozens of nominations.

The series also stars Winona Ryder (Edward Scissorhands, Reality Bites), David Harbour (Black Widow), Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife ), Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes), Gaten Matarazzo (Prank Encounters), Caleb McLaughlin (High Flying Bird), Natalia Dyer (Yes, God, Yes), Charlie Heaton ( The New Mutants), and Cara Buono (Monsters and Men).