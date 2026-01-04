Ian Thorpe Leads Campaign For Royal Commission Into Anti-Semitism

Olympic champion Ian Thorpe is leading a campaign alongside some of Australia’s biggest names in sport, calling for a royal commission into anti-semitism and the events surrounding the Bondi attacks.

Fellow Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett is leading the campaign with Thorpe, they are joined by over sixty sporting legends who have put their names to the petition.

In an official statement Thorpe called for protections for all who are affected by hate and vilification in Australia.

Ian Thorpe calls for Royal Commission

Ever since the horrific attacks on Bondi Beach at a Hanukkah gathering on December 14, which left 15 people dead, there have been growing calls for the Australian government to take action to prevent rising violence and anti-semitism in Australia.

While state governments in New South Wales and Victoria have taken controversial steps to amend legislation, the federal government is continually under pressure to take more action.

Just this week over 100 industry bodies came together in an open letter to Anthony Albanese urging him to tackle anti-Semitism.

Now Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett are leading the call within the sporting community.

“The hate experienced by the Jewish community and our whole community in Bondi and beyond was abhorrent, unjustified and not the Australia I know and love,” Thorpe said.

However he reminded people that the concerns extend not just to the jewish community, but to all communities who have been effected by vilification and violence.

“Unfortunately Jewish people are not the only group targeted by hate. First Nations people, people of different faiths, ethnicity and even LGBTIQ+ people remain among those facing rising levels of vilification and targeted violence.”

“Governments at both the federal and state level must do everything in their power to protect all communities who are subjected to hate and violence, now!”

Grant Hackett echoed his calls for immediate action.

“When our values are tested, Australians expect strength and leadership — and the tragedy at Bondi was a defining moment for who we are as a nation” he said.

“A Commonwealth Royal Commission is vital to protect our social fabric, support the Jewish community, and uphold the Australian way of life we are proud to call our own.

“Our response must match the gravity of this moment — Australia must act.”

The pair have secured the support of some of the biggest names in sport including tennis star, Lleyton Hewit, athlete Nova Peris, football stars Isaac Heeney, Dean Cox, Phil Davis and Brad Fittler among many many more.

“On 14 December, 2025, the deadliest terrorist attack in Australia’s history took place at the iconic Bondi Beach,” the group said in their open letter.

“As Australians who have had the honour of playing and coaching our sport at the highest level including representing our nation with pride, integrity and dignity, we extend our deepest sympathy to the families who lost fifteen loved ones in this atrocity — including 10-year-old Matilda, whose smile we will never forget.”

“Since this horrific attack, a wide cross-section of Australian leaders — including those from law, national security, business and public service — have joined with the victims families to publicly call for a Commonwealth Royal Commission into anti-Semitism, radicalisation and the events that led to 14 December.”

They highlighted that the recent events were not something new, highlighting a rise in these extreme behaviours in recent years.

“This attack did not occur in isolation. It followed more than two years of escalating extremism, intimidation and unchecked radicalisation within Australia.”

“What unfolded at Bondi was an act of terrorism driven by violent extremist ideology, and its consequences have shaken the foundations of our national safety and social cohesion” they continued.

“As sports leaders, past and present, we have witnessed first-hand the power of sport to unite Australians of every background, belief and community. Across generations, we have stood for fairness, respect, equality and the principle that every Australian — no matter who they are — deserves safety, dignity and the freedom to live without fear.

“Today, we cannot remain silent. This is not who we are. This is not the Australia we represented.”

The statement calls the current circumstances a “national crisis” that is “bigger than politics.”

“As sporting leaders, we understand that leadership matters, especially when values are tested. We call on the Prime Minister and the Australian Government to show decisive national leadership by confronting extremism and terrorism in all its forms, without fear or hesitation.

“We must also put an end to the unprecedented harassment, intimidation and violence that has been directed at the Australian Jewish community since October 7, 2023.

“This is a national crisis, and it demands a national response.

“This is bigger than politics. It is about the character of our country and the Australia we want future generations to inherit.”

The full list of current signatories, as reported by news.com.au is below:

John Alexander OAM, Tennis

Peter Antonie OAM, Rowing

Luke Beveridge, AFL

Raelene Boyle AM, MBE, Athletics

Steve Bradbury OAM, Speed skating

Wayne Carey, AFL

Emma Carney, Triathlon

Michael Clarke AO, Cricket

Alistair Clarkson, AFL

Denis Cotterell, Swimming

Dean Cox, AFL

David Crawshay OAM, Rowing

Rob de Castella AO, MBE, Marathon

Phil Davis, AFL

Robert DiPierdomenico, AFL

Louise Dobson OAM, Hockey

Mick Doohan, Motorcycle racing

Josh Eagle, Tennis

John Eales AM, Rugby Union

Chris Fagan, AFL

Mick Fanning AO, Surfing

Brad Fittler, NRL

Jess Fox OAM, Canoe slalom

Dawn Fraser AC, MBE, Swimming

Richard Fromberg, Tennis

Drew Ginn OAM, Rowing

Grant Hackett OAM, Swimming

Shane Heal, Basketball

Gerard Healy, AFL

Greg Healy, AFL

Isaac Heeney, AFL

Lleyton Hewitt, Tennis

Andrew Hoy OAM, Equestrian

Chris Judd, AFL

Phil Kearns AM, Rugby Union

John Kennedy Jr, AFL

Michael Klim OAM, Swimming

Anthony Koutoufides, AFL

John Longmire, AFL

Ross Lyon, AFL

Russell Mark OAM, Shooting

Susie Maroney OAM, Marathon swimming

Leigh Matthews, AFL

Cam McEvoy OAM, Swimming

Robbie McEwen AM, Cycling

Mike McKay OAM, Rowing

Anthony Minichiello, NRL

Michelle Mitchell OAM (nee Andrews), Hockey

Jenny Morris OAM, Hockey

Sam Newman, AFL

Sally Pearson OAM, Athletics

Scott Pendlebury, AFL

Nova Peris OAM Hockey/Athletics

Pat Rafter AM, Tennis

Clint Robinson OAM, Surf Life Saving & Kayaking

Rohan Robinson, Athletics

Danni Roche OAM, Hockey

Ken Roche AO, Athletics

Steve Solomon, Athletics

Renee Stubbs, Tennis

Stacey Taurima, Athletics

Andrew Thompson, AFL

Ian Thorpe AM, Swimming

James Tomkins OAM, Rowing

David Wansbrough OAM, Hockey

Gai Waterhouse AO, Horse racing

Grant Wharrington, Sailing

Greg ‘Diesel’ Williams, AFL