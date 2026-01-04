Ian Thorpe Leads Campaign For Royal Commission Into Anti-Semitism
Olympic champion Ian Thorpe is leading a campaign alongside some of Australia’s biggest names in sport, calling for a royal commission into anti-semitism and the events surrounding the Bondi attacks.
Fellow Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett is leading the campaign with Thorpe, they are joined by over sixty sporting legends who have put their names to the petition.
In an official statement Thorpe called for protections for all who are affected by hate and vilification in Australia.
Ian Thorpe calls for Royal Commission
Ever since the horrific attacks on Bondi Beach at a Hanukkah gathering on December 14, which left 15 people dead, there have been growing calls for the Australian government to take action to prevent rising violence and anti-semitism in Australia.
While state governments in New South Wales and Victoria have taken controversial steps to amend legislation, the federal government is continually under pressure to take more action.
Just this week over 100 industry bodies came together in an open letter to Anthony Albanese urging him to tackle anti-Semitism.
Now Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett are leading the call within the sporting community.
“The hate experienced by the Jewish community and our whole community in Bondi and beyond was abhorrent, unjustified and not the Australia I know and love,” Thorpe said.
However he reminded people that the concerns extend not just to the jewish community, but to all communities who have been effected by vilification and violence.
“Unfortunately Jewish people are not the only group targeted by hate. First Nations people, people of different faiths, ethnicity and even LGBTIQ+ people remain among those facing rising levels of vilification and targeted violence.”
“Governments at both the federal and state level must do everything in their power to protect all communities who are subjected to hate and violence, now!”
Grant Hackett echoed his calls for immediate action.
“When our values are tested, Australians expect strength and leadership — and the tragedy at Bondi was a defining moment for who we are as a nation” he said.
“A Commonwealth Royal Commission is vital to protect our social fabric, support the Jewish community, and uphold the Australian way of life we are proud to call our own.
“Our response must match the gravity of this moment — Australia must act.”
The pair have secured the support of some of the biggest names in sport including tennis star, Lleyton Hewit, athlete Nova Peris, football stars Isaac Heeney, Dean Cox, Phil Davis and Brad Fittler among many many more.
“On 14 December, 2025, the deadliest terrorist attack in Australia’s history took place at the iconic Bondi Beach,” the group said in their open letter.
“As Australians who have had the honour of playing and coaching our sport at the highest level including representing our nation with pride, integrity and dignity, we extend our deepest sympathy to the families who lost fifteen loved ones in this atrocity — including 10-year-old Matilda, whose smile we will never forget.”
“Since this horrific attack, a wide cross-section of Australian leaders — including those from law, national security, business and public service — have joined with the victims families to publicly call for a Commonwealth Royal Commission into anti-Semitism, radicalisation and the events that led to 14 December.”
They highlighted that the recent events were not something new, highlighting a rise in these extreme behaviours in recent years.
“This attack did not occur in isolation. It followed more than two years of escalating extremism, intimidation and unchecked radicalisation within Australia.”
“What unfolded at Bondi was an act of terrorism driven by violent extremist ideology, and its consequences have shaken the foundations of our national safety and social cohesion” they continued.
“As sports leaders, past and present, we have witnessed first-hand the power of sport to unite Australians of every background, belief and community. Across generations, we have stood for fairness, respect, equality and the principle that every Australian — no matter who they are — deserves safety, dignity and the freedom to live without fear.
“Today, we cannot remain silent. This is not who we are. This is not the Australia we represented.”
The statement calls the current circumstances a “national crisis” that is “bigger than politics.”
“As sporting leaders, we understand that leadership matters, especially when values are tested. We call on the Prime Minister and the Australian Government to show decisive national leadership by confronting extremism and terrorism in all its forms, without fear or hesitation.
“We must also put an end to the unprecedented harassment, intimidation and violence that has been directed at the Australian Jewish community since October 7, 2023.
“This is a national crisis, and it demands a national response.
“This is bigger than politics. It is about the character of our country and the Australia we want future generations to inherit.”
The full list of current signatories, as reported by news.com.au is below:
John Alexander OAM, Tennis
Peter Antonie OAM, Rowing
Luke Beveridge, AFL
Raelene Boyle AM, MBE, Athletics
Steve Bradbury OAM, Speed skating
Wayne Carey, AFL
Emma Carney, Triathlon
Michael Clarke AO, Cricket
Alistair Clarkson, AFL
Denis Cotterell, Swimming
Dean Cox, AFL
David Crawshay OAM, Rowing
Rob de Castella AO, MBE, Marathon
Phil Davis, AFL
Robert DiPierdomenico, AFL
Louise Dobson OAM, Hockey
Mick Doohan, Motorcycle racing
Josh Eagle, Tennis
John Eales AM, Rugby Union
Chris Fagan, AFL
Mick Fanning AO, Surfing
Brad Fittler, NRL
Jess Fox OAM, Canoe slalom
Dawn Fraser AC, MBE, Swimming
Richard Fromberg, Tennis
Drew Ginn OAM, Rowing
Grant Hackett OAM, Swimming
Shane Heal, Basketball
Gerard Healy, AFL
Greg Healy, AFL
Isaac Heeney, AFL
Lleyton Hewitt, Tennis
Andrew Hoy OAM, Equestrian
Chris Judd, AFL
Phil Kearns AM, Rugby Union
John Kennedy Jr, AFL
Michael Klim OAM, Swimming
Anthony Koutoufides, AFL
John Longmire, AFL
Ross Lyon, AFL
Russell Mark OAM, Shooting
Susie Maroney OAM, Marathon swimming
Leigh Matthews, AFL
Cam McEvoy OAM, Swimming
Robbie McEwen AM, Cycling
Mike McKay OAM, Rowing
Anthony Minichiello, NRL
Michelle Mitchell OAM (nee Andrews), Hockey
Jenny Morris OAM, Hockey
Sam Newman, AFL
Sally Pearson OAM, Athletics
Scott Pendlebury, AFL
Nova Peris OAM Hockey/Athletics
Pat Rafter AM, Tennis
Clint Robinson OAM, Surf Life Saving & Kayaking
Rohan Robinson, Athletics
Danni Roche OAM, Hockey
Ken Roche AO, Athletics
Steve Solomon, Athletics
Renee Stubbs, Tennis
Stacey Taurima, Athletics
Andrew Thompson, AFL
Ian Thorpe AM, Swimming
James Tomkins OAM, Rowing
David Wansbrough OAM, Hockey
Gai Waterhouse AO, Horse racing
Grant Wharrington, Sailing
Greg ‘Diesel’ Williams, AFL
